Ambee Launches New Severe Weather Alerts API

Ambee, a climate intelligence company that supplies actionable environmental and climate data in real-time, has launched a new API to alert users of severe weather events such as hurricanes, storms, and heatwaves. Ambee’s severe weather alerts API can help users to take precautions, build necessary solutions, and, most of all, prepare for the future.

Hurricanes, heatwaves, wildfires, floods, and other extreme weather conditions cause considerable losses to societies and individuals worldwide. 70% of businesses worldwide experience disruption in operations and finances due to abnormal weather events. It is critical to consider the causes of these events, as well as their relationship to climate change and how various environmental factors interact with one another.

Severe weather alerts by Ambee are available in the form of APIs. This API provides alerts of extreme weather events on a real-time basis, at a frequency of once every hour. Ambee’s new severe weather alert API is designed to notify you of the likelihood of the occurrence of the following extreme weather events:

Tornado: clouds, strong wind, rain, hail.

Hurricane or cyclone: strong wind, heavy rain.

Blizzard: heavy snow, ice, and cold temperatures.

Dust storm: strong currents and arid conditions.

Flood: heavy rainfall

Hail Storm: cold or warm temperatures, rain, ice.

Ice storm: freezing rain

As the intensity and frequency of severe weather disasters increase, we need to track Earth’s climatic changes more closely. With the launch of the new severe weather alerts API, Ambee offers stakeholders the chance to take the next step towards a deeper understanding of the climate.

Commenting on the new API, Chandrashekar D, VP of Engineering, Ambee, said, “Several environmental factors interact to increase the frequency and risk of extreme weather events and poor air quality.” Businesses and organizations need to take steps to help protect communities from the harmful impacts of climate change. At Ambee, we use the power of data science and machine learning to better support scientists in understanding these environmental disasters. We apply Ambee’s proprietary algorithms to monitor these events and offer alerts based on any new anomalies detected. ”