NSDL e-Gov and Sterling & Wilson ink Joint Venture pact for International Markets

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e-Gov), an e-Governance solutions provider and Sterling & Wilson, an Indian multinational, entered into a joint venture to offer comprehensive e-governance IT solutions along with supporting business critical and turnkey Data Center solutions in Africa, Middle East and South Asian markets.

NSDL e-Gov comes with 24 years of experience in offering IT solutions and has successfully driven extraordinarily large projects such as Tax Information Network (TIN), PAN card services, National ID, eKYC, eSign & National Pension System for the citizens of India. Shapoorji Pallonji owned Sterling & Wilson specializes in engineering, construction, manufacturing and energy services.

The uniqueness of the JV, being a single-stop e-governance solution provider, envisages tremendous business potential in foreign markets and aims to tap a considerable slice of public as well as private sector businesses going forward.

Gagan Rai, MD and CEO, NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited said, “e-Governance comprises important services to improve socio-economic conditions of a country. At NSDL e-Gov, we aim to extend our proficiency in offering transformative e-Governance solutions to markets beyond India and thereby touching millions of lives. Our partnership with Sterling & Wilson gives us a competitive advantage and together we aim to tap the global markets with our break-through IT solutions and bespoke products. These solutions will help countries in not only improving their ranking in ease of doing business but also ease of living.”

Khurshed Daruvala, Chairman, Sterling & Wilson said, “Over the last many decades, Sterling & Wilson and Shapoorji Pallonji have played a pivotal role in building infrastructure in international markets including the Middle East and Africa. The ability to leverage our data center expertise and our presence in more than 20 countries through various businesses across the world, combined with our partnership with NSDL e-Gov, who share the same values as us, gives me utmost confidence that we will jointly be able to foster a steadfast partnership that will lay the foundation for providing transformative e-governance solutions and data center facilities to the millions of people in these geographies.”

NSDL e-Gov which offers niche technology solutions for better governance and efficient delivery of public services aims to replicate its success story in India across the global markets.

