NTT DATA Announces New Industry-Ready Service for Salesforce’s Agentforce

Following the unveiling of NTT DATA’s Smart AI Agent Ecosystem, a transformative enterprise-grade framework for agentic solutions, NTT DATA announced a new service offering for Salesforce’s Agentforce that will help clients accelerate the adoption of autonomous AI agents to work alongside humans. The service will be delivered through an “EPAS” model – Evangelize, Pilot, Adopt and Scale – and will work in harmony with NTT DATA’s existing data and cloud offerings, including Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies.

Pilot : NTT DATA will support a client's initial deployment and build the first use case as a proof-of-concept implementation of Agentforce. NTT DATA will advise on opportunities to add the power of complementary end-to-end AI agent ecosystem capabilities.

Adopt and Scale: Once the value of Agentforce is realised, NTT DATA will build a product-oriented delivery model to support scaling and adoption of Agentforce. NTT DATA will also reuse its extensive repository of Agentforce use cases to help its client get a head start on adoption.

With the NTT DATA offering for Agentforce, clients can experience the benefits of robust solution architecture and services delivery capabilities, along with the opportunity to integrate with MuleSoft and Data Cloud. This multi-faceted advantage is rooted in NTT DATA’s award-winning expertise in both integration and data unification platforms, providing clients with the comprehensive and tested scale required for global enterprises.

Megan Piccininni, SVP and Global Salesforce Practice Leader, NTT DATA, commented, “With our new service for Agentforce, our partnership with Salesforce underscores the transformative potential of agentic AI. Central to this innovation is the coordination and orchestration of multiple intelligent agents, which are essential for achieving comprehensive end-to-end automation across various platforms. Our Smart AI Agent Ecosystem, expert advisory services, depth of AI, data, and cloud talent, position NTT DATA as unique in this space with Salesforce. NTT DATA has been part of Salesforce’s Agentforce Partner Network since its inception, and we are committed to deliver client success leveraging Agentforce.”

NTT DATA’s new service for Agentforce is adaptable to different use cases. Clients will be able to benefit from agentic AI and see tangible outcomes across industries.

The top use case for NTT DATA’s service for Agentforce is focused on Customer Service and Experience.

The service for Agentforce enables Agentic Business Process as a Service across different domains such as Life Insurance-as-a-Service and Contact Center-as-a-Service.

Real Estate and Vendor Management task automation, such as technical support, helps address changes and vendor management operations, reducing support tickets and manual process time.

Marketing Community use cases include automating email credit management and accelerating marketing email delivery, achieving faster email processing.

Governance and Security Control offer centralized management of security and reuse, ensuring consistency and control across all deployed agents.

Digital labor is already here, delivering a meaningful competitive advantage for organizations that embed it effectively across departments. To truly scale this potential, businesses need clear insight into agent deployment, how agents enhance human productivity, and secure tool usage.

Salesforce’s latest Agentforce release provides an enterprise-grade platform to manage human-AI collaboration, connect agents to tools via open standards, and rapidly deploy industry-ready agents with the trust, scale, and performance enterprises demand.

Agentforce expands digital labor across the enterprise with new industry-specific actions to provide industry readiness out of the box that delivers a fast path to value from AI agents. NTT DATA plays a crucial role in driving an agent economy with leadership scale and expertise and guiding clients in theirAgentic Maturity from task automations to interoperable agents, while helping to ensure responsible innovation and global governance.

Megan Piccininni further added, “In our role as an Outsourcing Service Provider (OSP), our competence to deploy the new service for Agentforce across industries differentiates us from the rest. By merging our competencies in Salesforce, Application Management Services, Business Process Services, Data and AI Services, Cloud and Security Services, and next-generation technologies, we deliver multi-faceted benefits to our clients. This integrated approach allows us to take ownership, manage, and operate within a business outcome-focused framework.”

“Organisations need a new labor model that unlocks the full potential of humans with AI at work. NTT DATA is a critical partner for identifying and developing specific use cases with our joint customers across industries, helping to ensure tailored and effective AI solutions for scaling digital labor,” said Phil Samenuk, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels and Outsourcing Service Providers, Salesforce. “With Agentforce constantly evolving and expanding, NTT DATA’s new service demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering customers to deliver success with Agentforce.”