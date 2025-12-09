NTT DATA has appointed Dr Bratin Saha as Chief Executive Officer of NTT DATA AIVista, Inc., a newly established AI-focused company headquartered in Silicon Valley. The appointment took effect on 1 December 2025.

He brings extensive experience in AI, platforms and large-scale infrastructure, along with a track record of launching and scaling technology businesses. Prior to joining NTT DATA, he held senior positions at NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DigitalOcean.

During his tenure at NVIDIA, Dr. Bratin served as Vice President of Software Infrastructure, contributing to advancements in high-performance computing and AI platform capabilities. At AWS, he was Vice President and General Manager for AI, Machine Learning and Data Infrastructure, where he helped build the company’s multi-billion-dollar AI business and played a central role in the development of services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock. Most recently, at DigitalOcean, Saha served as Chief Product and Technology Officer, overseeing product strategy, platform engineering and security, and launching multiple AI-based offerings.

AIVista to support AI-native business growth across NTT

NTT DATA AIVista, wholly owned by NTT DATA, has been created to help NTT operating companies accelerate the development and scaling of AI-native businesses. The company will bring together NTT DATA’s consulting and engineering strengths with specialised AI expertise and Silicon Valley talent to support clients’ adoption of next-generation AI solutions.

Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO of NTT DATA Group, said Saha’s appointment aligns with the organisation’s efforts to adapt its growth model for the AI era. He noted that the commercialisation of advanced AI technologies has become a strategic priority as enterprises shift toward AI-driven operating models.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Bratin said the next phase of enterprise transformation will rely on pairing AI with robust and scalable technology foundations. He added that NTT DATA’s experience in mission-critical systems positions it well to support global AI adoption.

Abhijit Dubey, President and CEO of NTT DATA, Inc., said he looks forward to working with Dr. Bratin to position the company as a leading provider of AI-native services.

He also holds a PhD in Computer Science from Yale University and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and has previously received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the Indian Institute of Technology.