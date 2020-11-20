NTT integrates 3 key business entities, appoints new India leader

Read Article

Global technology company NTT Ltd on Thursday announced to bring together three key business entities — NTT India Pvt. Ltd., NTT Com India and Netmagic — as a single organisation, effective from January 1.

Sharad Sanghi has been appointed as Leader of NTT Ltd. India business. The company previously announced Kiran Bhagwanani as Senior Vice President, GTM, Asia Pacific for NTT Ltd.

“I’m extremely pleased to take on this larger responsibility for the integrated NTT India business. This reinforces our commitment to helping our clients derive greater value while delivering business outcomes. The integration will also help us strengthen our growth plans in India,” said Sanghi.

Sanghi is the CEO of Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) of NTT Ltd. (also known as NTT-Netmagic), and brings over 20 years of experience in developing internet backbone infrastructure and providing internet services.

Through this integrated entity, NTT Ltd will bring innovative technology services and solutions to the extended client base in India.

As a global ICT provider, NTT employs more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries

“Over the next two months, Kiran and Sharad will work together to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continue to deliver on our client commitments,” said NTT Ltd’s Asia Pacific CEO, John Lombard.

—IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]