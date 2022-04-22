Nutanix opens new office in Pune

Nutanix has expanded its operations in India by opening a new facility in Pune that will provide service to customers and partners in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.

The new facility is one of the largest Nutanix campuses outside of the U.S. It is part of Nutanix’s global service and support function, providing Nutanix customers with 24-hour help as part of the company’s “always-on” service and support program. It will also host, in a hybrid work model, research & development, customer success, training, and product support professionals and teams, accounting for a large percentage of Nutanix’s team members based in India.

The expansion is part of Nutanix’s ongoing commitment to and growth in India which has the largest base of Nutanix team members outside the U.S. Since Nutanix began operations in the country in 2013, the company has also continued to add a wide range of customers in the country across the financial services, IT/ITes, public, health care and other sectors. Local customers in Pune include Amdocs, Persistent Systems Limited and KPIT.

Sankalp Saxena, SVP & MD, India Operations, Nutanix, said: “Pune is home to an enormous pool of talent, and our new office in the city’s IT hub will enable us to provide more opportunities to local tech professionals and the training that will help them further develop their cloud skills. We also look forward to working with local institutions to create internship and incubator programs that will enable students to learn about cloud technologies as they prepare for and embark on their careers.

”On behalf of everyone at Nutanix, we are excited and proud to be expanding in India as we work to help more customers in the country realize cloud on their terms with our hybrid multicloud platform that gives them the freedom of choice to put their applications and data in the environments that make the most sense. This mission and our culture – we are Hungry, Humble and Honest with Heart – are the reasons why our Net Promoter Score continues to exceed 90 and customers trust Nutanix to help them with their future success.”