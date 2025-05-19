NVIDIA Enterprise AI factory integrates CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform into validated design architecture

CrowdStrike announced its integration into the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design architecture. Enterprises can deploy CrowdStrike in NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory deployments to protect AI infrastructure, systems, and models. As businesses and governments around the world rush to adopt AI and build with NVIDIA, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform is cybersecurity’s definitive technology for securing the AI era.

“CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity, and today we’re securing the standardised architecture that’s transforming how organisations innovate in the AI era,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Together with NVIDIA, we’re eliminating the guesswork from securing AI infrastructure with a validated reference architecture. Now, organisations can build NVIDIA AI Factories even faster, adopting AI technologies with confidence and speed. CrowdStrike’s collaboration with NVIDIA showcases Falcon’s market leadership in securing the AI era for the benefit of all businesses adopting AI for a better tomorrow.”

“As organisations move quickly to operationalise AI, security must be built in from the ground up,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise AI Software Products at NVIDIA. “CrowdStrike’s integration with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design brings real-time, AI-powered cybersecurity to the AI applications driving productivity breakthroughs across industries.”

Deployable on premises with NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure, the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design combines the hardware and software needed to support every stage of the AI lifecycle – from data ingestion and model training to deployment and runtime use. Bringing AI into production at scale – to improve efficiency, speed decision-making, and deliver business outcomes – requires more than just models. Enterprises need full-stack infrastructure to build, deploy, and operate AI applications, agentic AI, and physical AI workflows with speed and control.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption and embrace AI factories, they face new risks like data poisoning, model tampering, and sensitive data exposure. CrowdStrike secures AI with AI, keeping AI Factory customers ahead of emerging threats. With front-line insights from CrowdStrike’s elite threat hunters and intelligence analysts, combined with trillions of daily security events processed by the Falcon platform, a continuous feedback loop trains CrowdStrike AI to learn and adapt in real time, enabling machine-speed detection and response to both known and emerging threats.

To deliver this protection across the AI lifecycle, CrowdStrike brings together innovations like Falcon® Cloud Security AI-SPM and advancements such as AI Model Scanning and detection of Shadow AI to identify and mitigate risks in AI models before they become risks, while providing visibility into overall AI security posture. Combined with CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services and Falcon® Adversary OverWatch, CrowdStrike secures end-to-end AI innovation within enterprise AI factories using NVIDIA AI Factory validated design.

“Enterprises are moving quickly to operationalise AI – and they need security that can keep pace,” said Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys. “By embedding security into the core of the AI Factory architecture, CrowdStrike is empowering organisations to realise their AI objectives faster – from pilot to production – while maintaining the trust, visibility and control needed to scale AI securely.”