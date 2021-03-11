Nvidia, VMware join hands to virtualise AI workloads

Read Article

US-based tech majors Nvidia and VMware on Tuesday announced a collaboration to virtualise Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads on VMware vSphere with Nvidia AI Enterprise.

Nvidia unveiled AI Enterprise, a comprehensive software suite of enterprise-grade AI tools and frameworks, exclusively with VMware.

The offering gives enterprises the software required to develop a broad range of AI solutions, such as advanced diagnostics in healthcare, smart factories for manufacturing, and fraud detection in financial services.

“Nvidia AI Enterprise enables customers to reduce AI model development time from 80 weeks to just eight weeks, and allows them to deploy and manage advanced AI applications on VMware vSphere with the same scale-out, record-breaking Nvidia accelerated computing performance that’s possible on bare metal,” Justin Boitano, VP and General Manager of Enterprise and Edge Computing at Nvidia, said in a statement.

With the Nvidia AI Enterprise software suite, IT professionals at the hundreds of thousands of enterprises that use vSphere for compute virtualization can now support AI with the same tools they use to manage large-scale data centers and hybrid cloud environments.

The Nvidia software suite provides scale-out, multi-node, AI application performance on vSphere that is indistinguishable from bare-metal servers.

The AI Enterprise provides compatibility for a broad set of accelerated CUDA applications, AI frameworks, pre-trained models and software development kits running in the hybrid cloud.

Nvidia has also certified VMware vSphere as the only compute virtualization software to provide hypervisor support for live migration with Nvidia Multi-Instance GPU technology, which allows each A100 GPU to be partitioned into up to seven instances at the hardware level to maximize efficiency for workloads of all sizes.

