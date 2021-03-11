Uber’s Hyderabad-based engineering team leads tech for prescription delivery in the US

Read Article

The Hyderabad-based Uber Eats Engineering team led the integration of prescription delivery company NimbleRx’s backend onto the Eats platform to help launch one of the company’s latest products, delivery of prescription medicines, in parts of the US late last year.

The team completed the integration process in just three weeks, thereby allowing customers to order their prescription medication from neighbourhood pharmacies or transfer their existing prescription right from their Uber Eats app. The partnership leverages Uber Eats’ delivery expertise and ensures medicines reach residents in a timely manner, all at the tap of a button.

With COVID-19 vaccines in various stages of rollout across the US, delivery of medicines continues to be a crucial service, helping people stay protected indoors. The team that worked on this integration comprises a total of 5 engineers, including Android and iOS engineers, a web engineer, a backend engineer, and an engineering manager.

Commenting on the development of the new product, Jaiteerth Patwari, Site Lead, Eats Engineering said, “This backend integration is an example of our tech centres in India building for the world. Given the high priority we place on the safety and convenience of customers, our teams worked at lightning speed to develop a solution for aiding the on demand delivery of medicines for those in need.‘’

The Eats Engineering team works on a global mandate and serves key markets such as the US, Canada, Belgium, and Japan. The team has led several projects where they’ve made food and medicines more accessible to people in these countries. Apart from prescription delivery, the Eats Engineering team has also enabled contactless food delivery across several countries. Additionally it has uploaded menus of restaurants by leveraging machine learning. These interventions assumed greater significance through the pandemic, when people across the world couldn’t step out and needed food delivered to their homes.

