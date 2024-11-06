Nxtra by Airtel becomes first data centre in India to deploy AI for enhanced operational excellence

Furthering its mission to build future-ready data centre infrastructure that is “Intelligent by Design and Sustainable by Choice”, Nxtra by Airtel, one of India’s leading data centre companies, has deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its data centres to drive operational excellence.

With this, Nxtra by Airtel has become the first data centre in India to leverage AI to build new-age digitised facilities engineered to drive smart capabilities like predictive maintenance, enhanced operational and energy efficiency, streamlined automation of operations and optimised capex utilisation.

The deployment leverages the AI-powered SmartSense platform of leading AI expert in the infrastructure industry, Ecolibrium. Nxtra implemented the AI technology in its Chennai data centre first and will now deploy the capabilities across all its core data centres.

With the deployment, Nxtra aims to achieve key efficiency milestones including:

⦁ 10% increase in asset life through real time performance analytics to identify early signs of deterioration and provide corrective recommendations

⦁ 10% reduction in non-IT power consumption through early identification of deviations and energy loss in each piece of equipment

⦁ 15% increase in equipment performance through AI-driven Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) algorithms and preventative maintenance

⦁ 25% improvement in productivity with intelligent and proactive insights across all DC operations

Ashish Arora, CEO – Nxtra by Airtel, said, “As a brand, we are always integrating newer ways to build future-ready and sustainable data centres with a vision to deliver superior customer experiences. In line with this, we have been at the forefront of building new-age data centres that leverage automation and advanced technological capabilities. The partnership with Ecolibrium and the integration of AI into the core of our data centres is a crucial step in this direction with which we will advance our energy efficiency and overall performance.”

Chintan Soni, CEO – Ecolibrium, said, “Today, our AI/ML platform is operational at over 500 sites worldwide, providing real-time, data-driven insights across industries like real-estate and manufacturing. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Nxtra, we are bringing our 12 years of expertise to revolutionise data centre operations through cutting-edge AI technology. Nxtra has done commendable work in building environmentally friendly digital infrastructure and, by connecting it with our expertise in AI and engineering, we are confident that together we can them maintain high standards of operational and energy efficiency”.

Leveraging AI/ML based algorithms will enable Nxtra to identify opportunities for cost savings and efficiency improvements and build agile data centres with which it can deliver enhanced end user experiences to its customers.

Nxtra by Airtel offers India’s largest network of intelligent and sustainable data centres across 120+ locations to leading enterprises, hyperscalers, start-ups, SMEs and governments. The company is on a trajectory to double its existing capacity to over 400 MW in the next few years. Nxtra has committed to becoming net-zero by 2031 through multiple interventions including accelerated green energy adoption, energy efficient infrastructure and processes and the implementation of sustainable business practices.