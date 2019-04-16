Nykaa Partners with Adobe to Strengthen its Focus on Customer Experiences

As digital transformation becomes the biggest priority across businesses today, India’s largest online beauty store, Nykaa.com, has announced a partnership with Adobe to further its strategic focus on Customer Experience Management (CXM).

An entrepreneurial dream of its Founder and CEO Falguni Nayar, Nykaa.com has quickly emerged as the largest beauty destination in India with 10 million happy customers, 850+ curated experiences and more than 1 lakh products.

Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa said “Nykaa.com was conceived with a vision of approaching beauty as an experience, rather than a commodity, and through the years, we’ve made strategic investments in digital to deliver on this goal. As digital continues to rapidly evolve customer expectations, undoubtedly, Customer Experience Management is the single biggest differentiator in today’s fiercely competitive landscape. With Adobe’s long-standing partnership, we, at Nykaa look forward to adding thrust to our focus on delivering relevant, real time and truly exceptional experiences for our 10 million plus customers across India”.

Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, South Asia, Adobe said “Led by its increasing digitisation focus, mobile-first customer behaviour and vast millennial population, India is well on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar economy. Today more than ever, businesses are rapidly evolving to become Experience Businesses, and this quest for transformation is pervasive across the C-suite. Customer Experience Management (CXM) unlocks digital transformation and Adobe is leading the way with continuous innovation on its Adobe Experience Platform. We are excited to expand our partnership with Nykaa to unlock their customer experience strategy, and help the brand continue delivering truly stand-out experiences to its end customers”.

Nykaa is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud solutions – Adobe Media Optimizer and Adobe Analytics – to power its innovative approach towards customer acquisition and experience management. With Adobe Media Optimiser, the company is able to prioritise and differentiate communication directed towards diverse customer segments. The accuracy features enable the beauty retailer to target the right customers and optimise their cost of search. Adobe Analytics helps provide a centralized view of customer data from across channels, helping Nykaa with real-time actionable insights to tailor relevant content on the platform, helping users make an informed purchase decision based on their preferences.

In India, Adobe Experience Cloud has seen increasing momentum across businesses of all sizes and sectors including travel, media and entertainment, financial services, automotive and telecommunications. In addition to this, the recently launched Adobe Experience Platform is an open and extensible platform that stitches together data from across the entire enterprise, enabling real-time customer experiences with AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities in Adobe Sensei.

