Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  o9 Solutions collaborates with Indofil Industries for supply chain operations

o9 Solutions collaborates with Indofil Industries for supply chain operations

News
By Express Computer
0 0

o9 Solutions announced the go-live of the o9 Digital Brain Platform for Indofil Industries Limited, which encompasses the digital transformation of their business planning and supply chain processes.

Indofil Industries Limited is a leading producer and supplier of Agro-Chemicals and Specialty and Performance Chemicals with a global presence, exporting its products to more than 120 countries.

The o9 Digital Brain platform implementation enables Indofil to improve its efficiency and allows the organization to gain end-to-end visibility across its supply chain operations. In addition, it enables the organization to conduct real-time planning and evaluate multiple scenarios.

“There was a pressing need to adopt a robust digital technology platform to future-proof our business against increased market volatility and supply chain disruptions. The o9 Digital Brain platform enables us to respond to short lead times, market trends, and changes in consumer behaviour in an agile manner by leveraging accurate data and real-time market knowledge with leading indicators of demand,” said Sandeep Baxla, Senior Vice President, Indofil Industries Limited.

The Digital Supply Chain program covered end-to-end supply chain operations with the o9 project team working in close coordination with the Indofil cross-functional team consisting of Supply Chain, Sales and Distribution, Marketing, Manufacturing, Finance, Commercial, IT, and Analytics professionals. Accenture provided consulting support for the program, helping in business process re-engineering and setting up core supply chain processes.

“The o9 platform implementation reflects a strong technology partnership between o9 and Indofil, resulting in exceptional time to value for the client. The fact that the project implementation was kicked off during the pandemic and was mostly managed remotely is a testament to the strength of o9 project implementation methodology, which is designed to seamlessly deliver the solution on time, at large organizations. The o9 platform offers end-to-end integrated business planning to help Indofil reduce effort, optimize resources and automate its supply chain processes,” said Siddhartha Niyogi, Managing Director – India, o9 Solutions.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image