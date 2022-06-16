Express Computer


o9 Solutions partners with AMOREPACIFIC to digitally transform its supply chain operations

 o9 Solutions, an enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, has announced that AMOREPACIFIC will use o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform to digitally transform its supply chain operations and supply network management system.

AMOREPACIFIC is Korea’s beauty company, providing global customers with 30 popular brands that offer a range of cosmetics, healthcare and household products. o9’s platform will help AMOREPACIFIC generate a single, data-driven plan across its sales, inventory and supply functions to establish better supply chain management decision-making and performance management. It will also enhance the company’s ability to respond quickly to changing market dynamics and customer demand through better supply network collaboration.

Woonghyeog Lee, o9’s Korea Country Manager said, “AMOREPACIFIC’s selection of the o9 planning and decision-making platform carries a lot of meaning, as it represents o9’s breakthrough into the Korean beauty industry. We are honored to support AMOREPACIFIC’s journey with Samsung SDS to transform its supply chain management practices and will continue to offer our innovative AI-powered technology to more and more markets throughout Asia Pacific and beyond.”

