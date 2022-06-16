Cisco Live 2022 showcases innovations in modern enterprise

Cisco kicked off Cisco LIVE 2022, a networking and security event to showcase innovations, inspiration, and networking. For the past two years, Cisco has hosted an all-digital Cisco Lives, and this year marks its first ever Cisco Live hybrid event – with an expected 15,000 attendees in-person, coupled with a live-streamed digital event.

Cisco executives took the Cisco Live stage, including Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins. Customers were in front and center, including Amazon, City of Las Vegas, Ford, McLaren Racing, Starbucks, coupled with innovation talks, hands-on labs, and leadership and technical education sessions. The event will featured Grammy award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams discussing the role of tech in education and future of work, a talk from actress Mindy Kaling and the event culminated with a celebration and performances from Dave Matthews Band and Britany Howard.

“Through the challenges and unpredictability of the past few years, I believe we’ve seen the true power of technology. Digital transformation remains core to every business as we navigate this complex world alongside our incredible customers and partners,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco.

Robbins added, “I’m excited for us to share our latest innovations with our customers this week at Cisco Live to continue to help them transform and adapt.”