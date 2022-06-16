SentinelOne strengthens foothold in the Indian subcontinent

SentinelOne has announced the launch of SentinelOne’s Operations Centre in Bengaluru to help organizations in the broader region address the growing threat of cyberattacks. The centre will deliver innovation, product development, threat research, and engineering, recruiting top talent to modernize cyberdefense. As a key component to SentinelOne’s India investment and build out, customer data will be stored in a local data center. In the coming years, SentinelOne plans to invest US$ 50 in India as part of its ongoing global expansion.

As India’s government and businesses digitize, cyberattacks are an increasing risk. India’s Computer Emergency Response team (CERT-In) reported the country faced 11.5 million cyberattack incidents in 2021. Besides corporate attacks, the country’s critical infrastructure and government agencies were also targeted. Concurrently, India is also facing the challenge of an acute shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent preventing organizations from effectively combating growing cyber-risk.

“SentinelOne’s Bengaluru Operations Centre represents an investment in talent and technology to serve the local market and our global customer base,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne.

Smith adds, “The Centre’s engineers and threat researchers will focus on cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations to address the exponentially growing threat landscape. Bengaluru was a natural choice because of the talent footprint and market opportunity that India presents.”

“Since beginning our regional presence in 2021, SentinelOne is protecting some of India’s largest automobile, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, insurance, and food delivery companies as well as one of its largest airlines and busiest airports. The Indian market is ready to move beyond ineffective legacy antivirus, and there is a high demand for cutting edge cybersecurity technologies from Indian enterprises,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne.

Rajamani elabaorates, “We are investing in our India-go-to-market strategy and local data residency to serve the region’s enterprises and government bodies. We’re excited to bring India’s enterprises to the era of XDR, autonomously preventing, detecting, and responding to threats across device, cloud, and identity.”