Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Officenet HRMS launches AI-based face recognition attendance system, improving accuracy by 90% for field and remote teams

Officenet HRMS launches AI-based face recognition attendance system, improving accuracy by 90% for field and remote teams

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Officenet has launched its AI-powered face recognition attendance system, an innovation set to increase attendance accuracy by up to 90% and cut manual effort by over 60%. Tailored for field and remote teams, this feature simplifies attendance tracking and is now available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The new system enables employees to mark attendance via secure facial recognition, paired with real-time location tagging and seamless integration into payroll and compliance workflows. By eliminating manual check-ins and hardware dependencies like biometrics, the tool is especially valuable for distributed teams, frontline staff, and gig workforce models.

This launch further strengthens Officenet’s position as a leader in HR tech, following the successful deployment of features such as voice-controlled attendance (via Siri Shortcuts), advanced geo-fencing, and AI-enabled chatbots that handle HR queries, regularisation, issue reporting, and feedback, all from a single platform.

“The future of HRMS lies in making processes more intuitive, automated, and employee-friendly. We developed this feature to simplify attendance for on-the-move teams while ensuring backend accuracy for HR and payroll. With AI and real-time syncing, HR becomes less about tracking and more about strategy,” said Sonali Chowdhry, CEO, Officenet.

Officenet is a comprehensive HRMS platform that streamlines key functions like attendance, payroll, compliance, and employee engagement. By automating manual processes, Officenet helps organisations reduce errors, cut overheads, and eliminate bottlenecks. It transforms complex HR tasks into seamless digital workflows, redefining workforce management in the process.

With continued investment in AI and IoT technologies, Officenet has become a trusted partner for businesses digitising their HR operations. Its platform is used by over 500 mid to large enterprises across India, including Havells, Prince Pipes, JBM Group, LG Electronics, Vishal Megamart, Trivitron, KRBL Rice, LT Foods, among many others.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image