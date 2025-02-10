Express Computer

Okta appoints Shakeel Khan as Regional Vice President and Country Manager in India

Okta announced the appointment of Shakeel Khan as Regional Vice President and Country Manager for Okta India, reinforcing Okta’s commitment to driving secure identity for organisations in India while also amplifying its presence in the region.

With an impressive 27 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Shakeel Khan will play a pivotal role in strengthening Okta’s position as a trusted partner in secure growth and digital transformation for Indian businesses. From his background in pre-sales to becoming an enterprise sales leader, his expertise spans the full spectrum of the cybersecurity ecosystem. Based in Bangalore, Khan will lead the company’s sales operations in India.

Ben Goodman, SVP & GM, Okta APJ said “We are delighted to have Shakeel Khan join Okta India at a stage where businesses are looking for robust and trusted identity solutions more than ever. Our commitment to India remains strong, with more than 19,000 customers worldwide leveraging Okta, Shakeel’s technical leadership and strategic vision will help us reach the next level of growth”

Commenting on his appointment, Khan said “We are seeing the threat landscape continuing to get more sophisticated, affecting businesses across the spectrum. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the talented team at Okta, to deliver exceptional value to our customers with secure identity solutions. I look forward to contributing to Okta’s growth and success while working with some of the brightest minds in the industry.”

Since the launch in 2023, Okta India team has grown threefold over the past year to over 300 employees, with plans to exceed 500 in 2025. Okta’s expansion in India is part of a broader growth plan. With India’s developer base projected to surpass the U.S. by 2027 and over 75% of IT spending flowing through partner channels, India is a prime growth market for Okta. Partnerships with key players like Savex, ACPL, 22by7, and Valuepoint are vital to Okta’s partner-first approach.

