Okta brings data residency and enhanced disaster recovery to India

Okta, Inc., the leading independent identity company, is reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market with the launch of in-country Okta Platform tenants, delivering data residency and enhanced disaster recovery. It also helps enable highly regulated sectors—such as banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare—to securely adopt AI and strengthen their defenses against advanced cyber threats.

As enterprises in India accelerate their AI ambitions, security and governance are struggling to keep pace. Okta research shows that 91% of organisations are already using AI agents, but only 10% have a well-developed strategy or roadmap for managing non-human identities. This gap underscores the growing need for identity governance in the AI era. Okta’s identity security fabric helps bridge this divide by providing a central control plane to manage every identity—from humans to AI agents—across all apps, use-cases, and resources.

“As AI agents enter the workforce, traditional perimeter-based security approaches can’t keep up,” said Stephanie Barnett, VP Presales and Interim GM, Okta APJ. “Okta is addressing this head-on with a unified identity security fabric that helps protect every identity—human or AI—with equal rigor. Our investment in India empowers innovators to embrace AI with confidence, compliance, and trust as they scale.”

Key Benefits for Indian Customers

Local Okta Platform tenants, hosted on AWS, will help Okta customers address India’s evolving data, security, and compliance challenges by offering:

Data Residency and Compliance Support: Indian organisations can now store identity data within India. This capability is designed to support customers who prefer or require local storage based on their internal policies or applicable regulations. This foundational investment in trust helps customers meet their governance and compliance requirements, including those guided by the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) and sector-specific expectations from regulators.

Secure the AI Frontier: In-country tenants help enable businesses to utilize Okta’s identity security fabric and extend protection to both human and machine identities. This provides the necessary control to defend against emerging AI-powered cyber threats.

Enhanced Disaster Recovery: Okta’s advanced business continuity service leading resilience to keep customers secure and operational during regional infrastructure outages.

New and existing Okta customers will be able to deploy in the India region in early 2026.

“AI agents are transforming how work gets done, but they also introduce new identity and security challenges. As Indian enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, securing every identity, human or AI has become mission-critical. Okta provides the identity security fabric that enables this trust, helping organisations in regulated sectors like Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and healthcare protect sensitive data and identities within India’s borders,” said Shakeel Khan, RVP and Country Manager, Okta India.