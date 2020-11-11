Omega Healthcare selects Oracle’s complete Applications Suite for its Digital Transformation

Read Article

Omega Healthcare Management Services announced they have selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to adopt industry best practices in the areas of Finance, HR, Resource Planning, Performance Management, and Customer Experience Management. This collaboration will leverage Oracle’s Fusion cloud applications to fast-track Omega’s Digital Transformation Program. The decision to select Oracle was made after a rigorous process and the deal was awarded to Oracle over other contenders.

Through this partnership with Oracle, Omega aims to have a unified record of all the data (ERP, HCM, EPM and CX) at the enterprise level, integrating their present ecosystem of multiple applications. The organization is geared to bring in place a well-structured and well-governed Enterprise Management System, enabling quicker business- critical decisions. This scalable IT infrastructure will be a key catalyst to Omega’s future growth.

Speaking on the new journey, Kannan Sugantharaman, CFO, Omega Healthcare, said, “Oracle’s applications/cloud- services will be crucial for our digital transformation program, providing us a bird’s eye view of the enterprise framework with unified functionality. With ability to integrate disparate applications across geographies and functions seamlessly, Oracle suite will provide us with a single source of truth across organization. This will lend great support to required data governance, giving a boost to our transformation program. We believe that the superiority of the product, as compared to other providers, will enable us to implement it without many customizations. Our big-bang approach in implementing all of the modules concurrently will unquestionably bring us tremendous rewards at the enterprise level.”

Being in the Leader Quadrant across almost all analyst reports, Oracle Fusion Applications emerged as a natural choice for Omega Healthcare. The organization has subscribed to the Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Cloud CX (CX)

Talking about this new relationship with Omega, Kaushik Mitra, Senior Director – Cloud ERP, from Oracle stated, “We are really excited to be a part of Omega Healthcare’s holistic digital transformation journey. With Oracle SaaS solutions, which are the world’s most complete cloud applications suite embedded with AI and Automation – Omega Healthcare will gain tremendous competitive advantage from continuous innovations via quarterly updates. The seamless dataflow across business functions of finance, human resources, and sales will potentially lead to enhanced service delivery efficiency for Omega Healthcare with better customer experience. At Oracle, we take pride in our customer-centric approach, be it the quality of solutions or the pricing that we offer to our customers. We believe in providing value add at every stage of our customers’ growth.”

