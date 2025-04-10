Express Computer

Onix introduces Wingspan: A revolutionary industry-first multi-capability agentic AI platform for enterprises

Onix announced the launch of Wingspan, an industry-first multi-capability agentic AI platform poised to accelerate data-to-AI transformation and deliver substantial returns on investment (ROI). Unveiled at Google Cloud Next 25, Wingspan empowers enterprises to create advanced, context-aware data platforms and deploy domain-specific AI agents, leading to enhanced user productivity and actionable AI-driven insights.

“Wingspan is engineered to meet the real-world complexities of modern enterprises,” said Sanjay Singh, CEO at Onix. “By leveraging a powerful context engine and autonomous AI agents, Wingspan delivers scalable intelligence that integrates seamlessly across environments. It’s not just about deploying AI — it’s about deploying AI that understands your business and drives measurable impact.”

Wingspan integrates Onix’s proprietary technologies for data modernisation and context engine IPs, including Eagle, Raven, Pelican, and the synthetic data generator, Kingfisher.  The platform is embedded with new capabilities, including autonomous and deterministic AI agents. When combined with Onix’s consulting services, it offers a robust and comprehensive solution that enables 2-3X faster adoption of modern data platforms and domain-specific AI use cases as compared to traditional approaches. Launch customers have achieved significant value with Wingspan, accelerating AI initiatives to production within 4 weeks.

New innovation from Onix gives our joint customers the ability to accelerate data modernisation and AI adoption,” said Yasmeen Ahmad, Managing Director, Data Analytics, Google Cloud. “Onix’s Wingspan brings autonomous intelligence and an integrated agentic AI approach to the Google Cloud ecosystem, empowering businesses to leverage their data more effectively and accelerate AI-driven transformation on Google Cloud.”

At the core of Wingspan is a powerful context engine, powered by Eagle’s enterprise knowledge graph, which understands intricate enterprise data ecosystems and processes. The platform supports full integration with Google Cloud AI products, including an out-of-the-box seamless integration with the recently announced Google Agentspace. By unifying data, lineage, process, and AI, Wingspan empowers users with context-aware, adaptive, and aligned intelligence through AI agents that operate within the organisation’s specific business language and processes.

“In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, enterprises face a continuous challenge with unstructured and fragmented data, which hampers their ability to adopt cutting-edge automation frameworks and AI technologies. Onix’s Wingspan platform will help companies seamlessly accelerate data modernisation, integrate automation, and drive AI insights and recommendations to bridge this gap,” said Doug Howland, SVP Cloud and Security at Calix.

With the launch of Wingspan, Onix continues to innovate in cloud, data, application transformation, and AI enablement, providing enterprises with enhanced autonomy and operational efficiency. The recent recognition Onix received by winning the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards in the Data & Analytics – North America and Industry Solutions – Telecommunications categories and as a partner for Google Agentspace, underscores Onix’s commitment to delivering intelligent, data and AI-driven industry solutions that simplify transformation and drive substantial business impact. Partnering with Google Cloud, Onix is helping enterprises unlock the full potential of their data and achieve significant financial returns.

