Ooredoo Group selects Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud as Partners for digital transformation

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced that it has been selected by Ooredoo Group as an implementation partner for the company’s digital transformation, which will be powered by Google Cloud technologies. Ooredoo’s IT operations will be modernized by implementing a digital platform-based approach that enhances performance and drives value across the Middle East, North Africa & South Asia.

Google Cloud’s API Management Platform, Apigee, will aid Ooredoo in accelerating its digital transformation and enhancing customer experience, and Tech Mahindra will assist in carrying out the project across all Ooredoo’s Operating Companies (OpCos). Through the partnership, Ooredoo Group will leverage Apigee to help stimulate innovation and diversify revenue streams beyond traditional offers.

Ram Ramachandran, Head -Middle East & Africa, Tech Mahindra, said, “A seismic shift has taken place in the telecom industry, moving it from the hardware to the software arena, mostly driven by API. Businesses are using APIs to deliver digital capabilities and data in a consumable manner. Bringing together Tech Mahindra, Ooredoo, and Google’s Cloud Apigee marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing the telecom industry and delivering unparalleled digital services with APIs at its core. The partnership exemplifies our collective efforts to create a more connected, agile, and customer-centric ecosystem, while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

As part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra will bring its expertise in digital transformation and deep understanding of the telecom industry to enhance the experience for Ooredoo’s customers. With joint expertise of Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud’s Apigee, Ooredoo is well-positioned to lead the digital transformation of the telecom industry and deliver cutting-edge digital services to its customers.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group CEO at Ooredoo Group said, “As a part of our corporate strategy, we actively seek out and foster partnerships with like-minded entities that share our dedication to innovation and technology. Through these collaborations, we aim to elevate our offerings and unleash the full potential of our APIs, enabling us to provide unparalleled digital services to our customers. We are thrilled to join forces with Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra for this transformative project, as it will accelerate our digital transformation, elevate the customer experience, and strengthen our digital ecosystem across our operating companies. These partnerships not only signify our commitment to staying competitive in the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape but also underscore our confidence in the value that collaboration with Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra will bring to our customers and stakeholders through the implementation of API management strategies.”

Ooredoo’s choice to partner with Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud illustrates its dedication to provide its consumers the most advanced digital experience. Ooredoo will be able to provide better customer service, strengthen its partner ecosystem, and swiftly roll out new and creative services by implementing APIs at every level of its organisation.

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud said, “The joint expertise of Google Cloud as a global tech leader and Tech Mahindra’s deep understanding of the telecoms market will ensure Ooredoo is well-positioned to lead digital transformation, both within its organisation and across the industry, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to its customers.”

The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer