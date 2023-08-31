Open networks to solve India’s inclusion and innovation challenges

ONEST has registered the first set of network transactions, with many leaders across NASSCOM, ONDC, UNDP, bureaucrats, and several social and private sector organisations pledging their support to supercharge the education & skilling journey for various causes. Several organisations are joining the network to innovate around various use cases it enables.

At the mega event of EkStep about creating the People + Advantage hosted in New Delhi, key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, and bureaucrats discussed the various opportunities that open networks like ONEST provide and how public-private partnerships will enable India to reach its target of a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

ONEST (Open Network for Education & Skilling Transactions) is a network of opportunities that can bring together the power of thousands of platforms to enable lifelong learning & livelihoods. India is at the cusp of technological innovation by empowering billions of lives with Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its entrepreneurship ecosystem. Be it the speed at which we are processing financial transactions using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or securely storing private health records, consumers in India are leveraging the power of Digital Public Infrastructure every day. DPI is ubiquitous in India, and open networks like ONEST can be the UPI of education & skilling.

With the objective of showcasing inclusive, innovative solutions, the event presented a variety of opportunities & experiences for addressing diverse global needs. The underlying philosophy of EkStep is that technology should serve billions of people, technology is for the world, and technology should usher in diversity. The event brought together all stakeholders – Sarkaar (the government), Samaaj (civil society), and the Bazaar (the business community) to highlight the transformative potential of the DPIs and open networks like ONEST. Speakers, dignitaries, and participants alike discussed how DPIs can provide solutions to every problem or situation.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, of Network 18 Group, said, “India is one of the largest digital economies and has the capability to do things that have never been done before at scale. We can solve problems on a massive scale because of our population. One of the problems the industry faces is connecting non-regular, skilled labor to organisations that need them at scale. With the power of open networks, the right infrastructure, and quality talent, I am confident we will find solutions to such challenges soon.”

Ms. Anjali Bansal, a Member, of the Niti Ayog Evolution Review Committee, said, “India has seen how entrepreneurship has transformed our country. We are not just about valuation and value creation. Technology and innovation are at the core of our economic and social growth. We are now setting standards for the globe, be it the UPI, India Stack, or open network. We are championing frugal innovation, and Chandrayan 3 is the best example. It took the longer route but the more frugal route. We need to continue creating open-access systems that promote entrepreneurship. This will lead to the emergence of new business models and value creation at system levels.”

Debjani Ghosh, President NASSCOM said, “Like the entire nation took vaccine during Covid, we need to vaccinate everyone with AI to create the Generation AI that will leverage our demographics & fulfill India’s potential. The world should not just think about AI. It needs to think about AI India.”

Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairperson, EkStep, said, “Artificial Intelligence, open networks, and continuous learning have the potential to transform India. Earlier data was a by-product, but today, it is the digital capital for both businesses and individuals. We need to combine the power of digital capital with human capital to create the people + advantage. A young India has tremendous potential, and open networks like ONEST will be pivotal to realise that potential”.