Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  56 Secure Redefines Safety with the Launch of India’s First Ultra-Fast SOS System in Bangalore

56 Secure Redefines Safety with the Launch of India’s First Ultra-Fast SOS System in Bangalore

News
By Express Computer
0 8

56 Secure, India’s pioneering connected security platform, proudly introduces its Ultra-Fast SOS System, an unparalleled stride in emergency response technology. This isn’t just an upgrade; it’s a giant leap forward in keeping people safe. With an initial rollout encompassing 70 pin codes in Bangalore, 56 Secure takes the lead in redefining safety standards for urban living.

More than just a simple panic button, the SOS feature is deeply integrated with 56 Secure’s smart location technology, Cerebro. This system processes over seven million location data points daily to make sure safety agents are where they need to be when they need to be there. Cerebro also smartly identifies unusual activities and sends alerts, making the whole operation more effective—from deploying guards based on past incidents to choosing the best patrol routes.

In a metropolis where safety is paramount, 56 Secure’s SOS system is a game-changer. Backed by a robust 24×7 Command Centre, it uses real-time geolocation analytics to give safety agents the information they need to respond quickly to emergencies. The process starts the moment a user presses the SOS button, instantly connecting them with the nearest safety agent, while the Command Centre monitors the situation closely. Whether the issue is a medical emergency, personal safety, theft, or women’s safety, 56 Secure ensures that help is just a few minutes away. Trained for rapid de-escalation and swift response, the safety agents spring into action, locating the user in distress. Meanwhile, backup agents are on standby, poised to step in should the situation require additional support.

“Safe living is a fundamental right of every citizen”, asserts Sacheth Kadam, Co-founder of 56 Secure. Our Ultra-Fast SOS System ensures that rapid emergency response is accessible to all residents. In critical situations, every second counts, and we’re committed to providing immediate assistance.”

Highlighting the technological innovation, Harshit Sharma, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, says, “We’re thrilled to fortify Bengaluru with an unmatched protective layer through our Ultra-Fast SOS System. By harnessing the power of advanced location intelligence and data analytics, we aim for swift and efficient emergency interventions. Our ultimate vision is to set pioneering safety standards and ensure a safe environment for every resident of Bengaluru.”

56 Secure stands apart due to its relentless commitment to data-driven safety. Cerebro serves as the core of a sophisticated system that constantly refines operational efficiency, factoring in live traffic and abundant GPS data to make life-saving decisions on the spot.
With this milestone, 56 Secure solidifies its position as an industry disruptor. The Ultra-Fast SOS System stands as a remarkable testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a safer tomorrow.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image