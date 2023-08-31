Pankhuri Acquires Palash: Empowering Bharat Women through EdTech and Social Commerce

Pankhuri, a key player in the edtech community and social commerce market, acquires Palash, an innovative platform dedicated to the empowerment of Indian women. The strategic move aims to harness the combined strengths of both companies to drive innovation, expand reach, and enhance the lives of millions of Indian women.

The acquisition aligns seamlessly with Pankhuri’s vision to lead women’s education and skill development in India. The platform will inherit Palash’s user base, trainers, and technology infrastructure, enhancing Pankhuri’s offerings and further enriching its engagement with Indian women. Palash will be rebranded as the Pankhuri Community and will relaunch the technology and the app for the combined user base and trainers.

Founded by Pallavi Patil and Jaydeep Pawar, Palash has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in the edtech space, catering to the aspirations of tier 2+ women across India. The platform provides an avenue for women to learn new skills, connect within a vibrant community, and engage in micro-businesses or reselling. With a focus on personal growth, empowerment, and economic upliftment, Palash has garnered over 100K registered users, 200+ trainers, and an extensive library of video courses spanning 50,000 minutes.

Moksha Srivastava, CEO of Pankhuri, expressed her enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We believe that by combining the forces of Pankhuri and Palash, we can yield a more resourceful platform for connecting, engaging and discovery. This collaboration will allow us to innovate and amplify our efforts, ushering in a new era of possibilities for women across India.”

Pallavi Patil, Co-Founder of Palash, shared her excitement about the merger, highlighting the shared vision of empowering women. “This collaboration marks a momentous step in our journey towards women’s empowerment. The merger of Pankhuri and Palash signifies a commitment to uplift and nurture the potential of women across tier 2+ cities.’’

With this acquisition, Pankhuri solidifies its position as the market leader in the women’s education and social commerce segment. The company aims to garner 10 Lakh registered users and 2000 experts in the next 2 years, creating a more empowered and prosperous landscape for Indian women, where learning, connecting, and thriving converge seamlessly.