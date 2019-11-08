OPPO, Ericsson launch 5G joint lab

OPPO has announced the launch of a 5G joint laboratory with Ericsson in Shenzen China which will serve to deepen the two companies’ collaboration in the area of 5G. Through the new lab, OPPO and Ericsson will also promote global collaboration, share with each other 5G technologies and help optimize 5G products and network performance to accelerate the large-scale deployment of 5G globally.

“We will work together to embrace the challenges and opportunities ahead in the 5G era in order to provide better 5G products and experiences for consumers around the world,” Andy Wu, VP of OPPO and President of Software Engineering said in a statement.

Since the third quarter of 2018, the two partners have been running joint 5G tests on OPPO’s 5G handset and Ericsson’s 5G infrastructure with local operator partners in Sweden, Germany and China as part of an effort to accelerate the commercial availability of 5G products.

“This partnership will contribute to the diversity of the 5G ecosystem and benefit from the agility of both companies to bring new use cases and customer value to the market,” Luca Orsini, Vice President and Head of Networks for Market Area North-East Asia at Ericsson added.

At Mobile World Congress earlier this year, OPPO and Ericsson also partnered to showcase 5G smartphones and cloud-gaming scenarios to attendees.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]