Oracle Enables Customers to build Business Resilience

Extending its lead in the cloud ERP market, Oracle today announced updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). The latest innovations help finance teams leverage touchless operations, predictive planning, and digital assistants to pivot towards growth.The latest product updates enable organizations of all sizes to take advantage of innovations quickly and easily in artificial intelligence, digital assistants and natural language processing. These advancements help finance teams improve decision-making with real-time insights, simplify business processes, and drive efficiencies needed to pivot organizations towards growth.

Increased Efficiency with Touchless Operations: New features and capabilities that help organizations increase efficiency, speed, and accuracy with touchless operations include:

Intelligent Process Automation, Intelligent Account Combination Defaulting, Automated Tagging of Regulatory Reports, Improve Decision Making with Predictive Planning (Intelligent Performance Management; Corporate and Project Planning and Budgeting Capabilities; Business Continuity Management), Improve User Productivity and Collaboration with Digital Assistants

Oracle Cloud SCM

To help organizations build resilient and agile supply chains that drive innovation and growth, Oracle today announced the latest updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM). The updates help customers increase collaboration across supply networks, proactively manage supply chain assets, and implement long-term supply chain planning. With Oracle Cloud SCM, organizations can identify new opportunities, rethink processes, and plan and execute across the entire business.

Oracle Cloud HCM

To help organizations continue to deliver a positive employee experience while meeting the evolving demands of today’s workplace, Oracle today announced major updates to Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The new products and features deliver personalized journeys and growth opportunities for employees, while improving data accuracy for HR teams. As a result, the latest updates improve both the employee and HR experience.

Personalized Employee Journeys: New tools help organizations deliver an improved and personalized employee experience.

Increased Career Mobility: New career development products help organizations quickly meet changing needs, increase career mobility, and encourage employee growth.

HR Best Practices on Tap: New features streamline complex HR processes and improve data accuracy.

Connected People Analytics: Enhanced analytics deliver enterprise-wide visibility to enable better decision making and prioritize diversity and inclusion:Diversity Dashboard with Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics: Expands the possibilities of data by providing personalized business analytics for HR decision makers. The rich set of more than 50 HR KPIs, dashboards, and reports in Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM includes a Diversity dashboard. The pre-built dashboard highlights key statistics and trends to help HR teams better analyze employee data and improve initiatives around diversity and inclusion in their workforce.

Oracle Cloud CX

Building on its increasing momentum in the customer data platform (CDP) market, Oracle today announced a series of new innovations and partner integrations to its enterprise-class CDP. The latest updates to Oracle Unity help brands optimize B2B experiences, predict and personalize customer interactions, eliminate customer blind spots by unifying disparate adtech and martech data, and enhance compliance and time to value. Oracle unity brings together online, offline, back-office, and third-party customer data sources and then applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the optimal experience within existing business processes.

