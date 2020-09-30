Express Computer


Business Technology Leaders: Yagnesh Parikh, CTO, ICICI Securities

In an exclusive fireside chat with Yagnesh Parikh, CTO, ICICI Securities and Devika Nayyar, Country Manager – BFSI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Yagnesh Parikh, shares his views on how ICICI Securities running applications on cloud: Although private is the model now, apps are architected to run on public cloud too.

Public cloud can provide multiple benefits but there are concerns stopping CIOs from going the public cloud way


