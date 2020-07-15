Oracle Turns Supply Chains into a Key Driver of Resilience and Growth

Read Article

To help customers address the challenges presented by widespread supply disruptions, market volatility, shifting global trade patterns, and changing customer expectations, Oracle has been hard at work on the latest updates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM).

The latest planning and management solutions in Oracle Cloud SCM will help customers build more resilient supply chains that can drive growth. They do this by helping customers improve the efficiency of company-wide operations, gain greater foresight into supply and demand across their networks, and deliver enhanced service to their customers.

Replenishment Planning: Many organizations have experienced massive fluctuations in demand this year. To help our customers manage these changes and maintain the right level if supply at all times, Replenishment Planning enables organizations in multiple industries to predict consumption and to plan and execute replenishment in an efficient and manageable way. Highly automated and fully customizable, Replenishment Planning is a new capability in Oracle Demand Management.

Backlog Management: The changes we have all experienced this year have provided a forcing function to rethink many established processes. To help our customers rethink the traditional “first-come, first-served” approach to backlog management, our new Backlog Management capabilities enable organizations to prioritize their entire backlog of open orders so they can fulfill their most important orders first. Backlog Management is a new capability in Oracle Supply Chain Planning.

Depot Repair: Maintaining customer service levels at times of extreme change can be incredibly difficult. To help our customers address this challenge, we have added a dedicated solution for managing the entire flow of work in repair organizations to Oracle Field Service. With Depot Repair, organizations can quickly and easily repair and return their customers’ assets, debrief on the work performed, and properly bill for the services rendered.

Project-Driven Supply Chain: The context within which almost every organization operates has changed this year. To help manufacturing and asset intensive organizations ensure their supply chain strategy aligns with changing business context, we have introduced Project-Driven Supply Chain. This end-to-end solution across Oracle Cloud SCM and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (Oracle Cloud ERP) allows customers to capture, invoice, and capitalize project-driven material, manufacturing, and maintenance costs in one integrated solution.

Channel Revenue Management: Shifting demand and consumption patterns have made managing channel revenue harder than ever. To help customers address this challenge and efficiently manage their trade programs, Channel Revenue Management automates processing and settlement in the cloud. This will enable customers to streamline business processes while helping them increase overall revenue, profit, and market share. Channel Revenue Management is a new solution in Oracle Cloud SCM.

Prasad Rai, vice president, Applications, Oracle India said, “In the long-run, I expect, technology to play a strategic role in every single business process of an organization, initiative or aspect of the value chain as they pivot to become the Future Enterprise. Such businesses underpin business processes with technology, are fueled by innovation and are cloud-enabled. Some of our customers also are looking at technology investments with a fresh lens to emerge on the other side of the crisis more resilient, digitally empowered, and adaptable, and ready to capture new growth opportunities. I foresee that in the coming months, a truly digital economy will take centre stage and technology companies will play the role of ‘trusted advisors’ to businesses. Oracle equipped with cutting edge state-of-art solutions, is in a position to play this role. We have worked with enterprises of all sizes and industries like UST Global, RBL Bank, Save the Children, Tata Sons, Hindalco and many more during this crucial time by enabling their path to business continuity.”

Rick Jewell, senior vice president, Applications Development, Oracle said, “While my team is acutely aware there is no magic wand to eliminate the supply chain challenges organizations are facing, the new updates will provide crucial insights needed to create efficient and resilient supply networks. And regardless of what comes next, we’re fully committed to helping our customers and partners reimagine their supply chains to return to business growth.”

