See What Your Customers See: Delivering Remarkable CX with Co-Browse

Date: Wed, 15 July 2020 | Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM - 60 Mins

By LogMeIn
Your organization is already using LogMeIn to solve the deeper technical support needs of your employees, customers, or both. But what about the less technical – but no less complex – interactions?

Enter Rescue Live Guide: a seamless co-browsing solution that provides guided human assistance on any web page so your customer-facing teams can see what the customer sees and jointly navigate any webpage in real time.

Watch this video to learn:

• Making CX remarkable with augmented, agent-assisted engagement
• Why a co-browse-specific solution is critical; leave existing tools in the shed
• And lastly, why we think Rescue Live Guide is best positioned to deliver on the promise of co-browse

Speaker: Rajiv Garg, Senior Solutions Consultant – Customer Engagement and Support – India, LogMeIn


