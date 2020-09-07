Organisations to implement Data Fabric to combat data-related concerns; rise in requirement amid Covid-19

Read Article

Data storage has become a major concern for the digital era. Though the IT companies are gaining a huge tract, however, with this the issues regarding data storage have grown as well. The issues such as the need for data, configurational errors, surged utilization, and cyber-attacks have been grown in recent years. And therefore, the companies regardless of their shape and size, are more bothered for running out of storage.

For a fact, there are various other reasons as well that limits the data capacity such as data and network protocols, the hardware used, geographical locations, performance, and type of data storage. Nevertheless, there are several solutions to expand data storage. And, data fabric is one of such architecture and set of data services that offer reliable capabilities through on-premises and multiple cloud environments. Data Fabric streamlines and assimilates data management across cloud and on-premises to speed up digital transformation.

Data fabric has come out to be a common solution for all these data-related concerns. And doubtlessly it is emerging as an approach to meet the rising requirement of data and the IT sector. Organizations use a variety of applications, with different types of data accessed in different ways. In such situations, a data fabric offers a complete solution regarding data management, presentation, assignment, access management, and data extraction-related facets to the applications.

Advantages associated with data fabric can resolve a number of data-related challenges

The focus towards data fabric has been increased by the organizations in recent years, owing to the advantages it offers. A number of benefits are associated with data fabric. For instance, data fabric along with creating a unified data environment also moderates risks. Furthermore, it a cost-efficient yet effective solution that maintains the coordination of central data flow with supporting multiple locations. In addition, data fabric avoids data silos, allows easy scalability, and improves service and reliability.

The organizations are confronting a number of data-related challenges. On the other hand, the IT systems are becoming more multifaceted owing to the growing requirement of applications and users. Data fabric can enable organizations with the capability to manage different environments without discouraging existing applications and services. Owing to this property and advantages offered by data fabric, the organizations are implementing it more often. For a fact, the demand for data fabric is anticipated to escalate with the rising trend of digital time. However, the unsolicited arrival of the pandemic has disturbed almost every industry. Nevertheless, the companies are trying every ounce to maintain the growth in terms of economic benefits.

How the data fabric industry is dealing with the outbreak of Covid-19

Novel coronavirus has intensely affected the trade and lifestyle of people with its life-threatening effects. The pandemic has caused destruction in almost every business all across the world. In order to lessen the risks regarding the pandemic, the government bodies all across the globe have issued lockdowns and quarantine procedures. People are advised to avoid traveling and social gatherings even for business purposes to curb spread of the virus. The citizens have been caged owing to the precautionary measures.

The restrictions have slowed down the projects and businesses in certain industries. However, several industries have found their ways to conflict the impacts. During this period, the whole IT sector switched to a new trend of work-from-home. This has turned out to be a major reason that accelerated the demand for big data and data fabrics.

On the other hand, various other industries as well adopted digital transformation to continue their businesses. This has further increased the demand for data accessibility, thereby resulting in augmented adoption of the data fabric. With this, the IT firms have recognized the benefits of outsourcing, amid COVID-19.

Owing to this the data fabric market is anticipated to grow widely. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global data fabric market is estimated to garner $4.54 billion by 2026. Data fabric poses an ability to co-locate disparate data sources and offer analytics on the data, due to which the demand for data fabric is augmenting. Furthermore, the surge in requirement for business agility and data accessibility drives the market demand. Moreover, the growing investments for further projects with increasing digitalization in emerging countries all over the world are anticipated to offer an array of opportunities for the industry in the near future.

