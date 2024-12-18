Our efforts are closely aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative: Joseph Sudheer Thumma, Global CEO and MD, Magellanic Cloud

Magellanic Cloud has steadily built a reputation as a forward-thinking technology company, blending innovation and strategic growth to address the needs of a dynamic global market. Through its subsidiaries—Scandron, Motivity Labs, and iVIS—Magellanic Cloud has developed specialized solutions that address critical challenges across industries. From manufacturing DGCA-certified drones that support logistics and agriculture to deploying AI-driven e-surveillance platforms, these innovations highlight the company’s emphasis on practical applications of emerging technologies. Joseph Sudheer Thumma, Global Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, reflects on Magellanic Cloud’s journey, the contributions of its subsidiaries, and the evolving role of technology in driving sustainable growth and meeting diverse client needs across markets.

Some edited excerpts:

Could you provide an overview of Magellanic Cloud’s journey so far and the strategic role its subsidiaries like Scandron, Motivity Labs, and iVIS play in advancing the company’s mission?

The technology sector has repeatedly delivered impressive achievements at the Magellanic Cloud, achieving this by combining organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to expand operations globally. With respect to high impact areas such as IT, ITes, e-surveillance, and drone technology, the company is in line with “Make in India” projects in promoting localization of innovation and self-reliant solutions. By integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and analytics, we have established ourselves as a frontrunner in emerging technologies.

The company’s subsidiaries play a pivotal role in its success, driving innovation and market leadership. Scandron, e.g., has emerged as a pioneer in drone manufacturing and operations, providing state-of- the-art services in the commercial, industrial and military market. The success of Scandron in obtaining DGCA certifications of its logistics and agricultural drones illustrates its dedication to quality and technical excellence.

Among other important subsidiaries, iVIS, that provides e-surveillance solutions, is a major player in offering video management systems and AI based analytics for real-time, threat identification, and data- driven decision making. Across 20,000 locations of operations and the ability to process exceeding 500,000 alerts per day, iVIS independently manages 60% of the alerts. Additionally, its 200+ virtual guards stationed in seismic zones ensure swift response and reporting, enhancing security across sectors like BFSI and retail while reducing dependence on manual processes.

Within the IT space, Motivity Labs has been a major contributor to the portfolio of Magellanic Cloud by providing leading-edge IT solutions and services. This vertical supports the company’s mission to harness innovation and meet the dynamic needs of its diverse clientele in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Magellanic Cloud continues as steadfast in its pursuit of research and development as it is toward finding new and innovative approaches in generative AI, video analytics, and drone technology. At a time when companies are challenged to be agile, grow, and innovate, these actions demonstrate our commitment to drive growth, and creating innovation. With a concentration on acquisitions and next generation technologies, we’re primed to become the global technology thought leader, bringing disruptive solutions to tackle business issues that have lingered for decades.

How is Magellanic Cloud leveraging emerging technologies such as Generative AI, machine learning, and video analytics to meet evolving client needs and ensure sustainable growth?

We are committed to leverage advanced technologies like Generative AI, machine learning, and video analytics to deliver transformative solutions that drive sustainable growth across key markets, including India, the US, and the Middle East. Generative AI allows us to optimize processes, personalize more effectively, and deliver novel support in key domains like healthcare, travel & hospitality. Likewise, machine learning is enabling our clients with predictive intelligence to more accurately anticipate market forces, customer actions, and operational results.

Video analytics, one of our core capabilities, is changing the landscape of real-time monitoring in the retail, banking, and public safety sectors. For instance, our system combines AI and video analytics for high-value retail applications, such as jewelry stores, by monitoring hand movements, flagging mishandling and sending real-time alarms to shop staff. Not only prevent burglary but also increase its operational efficiency and improve customer service—a perfect representation of the value that we are trying to provide.

Innovation is at the core of our strategy. By a commitment to research and development, we are able to maintain a place at the forefront of technology, expanding our reach around the world and enabling industries with smarter, more effective solutions.

What recent innovations or contributions are you most proud of, and how are these technologies shaping the future of these sectors?

Through our focused efforts, we have achieved significant milestones that underscore our commitment to deliver transformative solutions in the technology space.

Our subsidiary, Scandron, achieved a major milestone by receiving DGCA certifications for logistics and agricultural drones, enabling it to participate in government-led initiatives and cater to diverse sectors like logistics, agriculture, and defense. Further solidifying its position, Scandron excelled in the Him-Dron-A-Thon 2 competition organized by the Indian Army, showcasing its ability to operate drones in challenging environments and revolutionize military logistics and tactical support.

We’re continuously shaping the future of e-surveillance with the recent launch of Scanalitix, an AI- powered VMS & Analytics Platform. Scanalitix integrates advanced analytics, real-time anomaly detection, and a scalable multi-tenant infrastructure to provide 24/7 monitoring and enhanced security. These innovations reflect our push towards the boundaries of technology, offering transformative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Magellanic Cloud’s strategic market expansion in India, the US, and the Middle East ensures that we are well-positioned to sustain growth and continue delivering value globally. Through the adoption of next generation technologies including AI-driven analytics applications, drone technology, and scalable surveillance solutions, we remain focused on our commitment to excellence and our mission to pioneer innovation at scale.

Scandron recently became the first logistics drone company in India to receive DGCA certification. How critical are certifications like this in expanding your business, both in India and internationally?

Scandron’s recent DGCA certification plays a critical role in expanding its business both within India and globally. These certifications enhance Scandron’s credibility, making it a trusted partner for government and private sector projects. This trust is crucial for securing high-profile contracts and partnerships, while also allowing Scandron to participate in significant government-led initiatives, such as NamoDidi, which focuses on enhancing agricultural efficiency through drone technology. This opens up substantial market opportunities within India, particularly in sectors like agriculture, logistics, and defense.

Furthermore, Scandron’s status as the first drone manufacturer in India to receive DGCA certification positions it as a leader in regulatory compliance. This not only ensures adherence to stringent safety and operational standards but also provides a competitive advantage in the global drone market. The certification strengthens Scandron’s ability to expand internationally, exploring new markets and applications for drone technology. By showcasing its commitment to quality and innovation, Scandron is establishing itself as a reliable and forward-thinking player in the global drone industry, aligning with Magellanic Cloud’s broader strategic goals.

How does Magellanic Cloud’s work align with the ‘Make in India’ initiative? Could you share some success stories or future plans that demonstrate your contribution to India’s technological and manufacturing ecosystem?

Magellanic Cloud’s efforts are closely aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with a strong focus on the development and deployment of indigenous technologies across multiple sectors, including e- surveillance, IT, ITes, and drones. We integrate cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and advanced analytics into our services, supporting local innovation and manufacturing further contributing to the broader vision of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Through our subsidiaries, we’re making significant strides in various sectors. iVIS, for example, with its advanced video management system (VMS) tailored to the security needs of sectors like BFSI and retail, providing real-time monitoring and threat detection. Meanwhile, Scandron, a leader in drone technology, manufactures DGCA-certified drones for logistics and agriculture, further strengthening India’s position as a self-sufficient player in these industries. Scandron’s innovations not only support India’s growth but also contribute to its competitiveness in the global market.

Looking ahead, we’re committed to continued technological advancement and global expansions with further investments in research and development, particularly in AI, machine learning, and video analytics, to maintain our positioning in emerging technologies. Additionally, with a strategic focus on expanding into global markets such as the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, we aim to leverage our technological expertise to drive further growth and innovation.