Palo Alto Networks deepens commitment in Asia-Pacific and Japan with new cloud infrastructure investment

Palo Alto Networks® announced that it is deepening its commitment to the Asia-Pacific and Japan region by investing in new cloud infrastructures across strategic locations in the region. The new cloud investment integrates Prisma Access Browser into existing infrastructure in markets such as Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan and Singapore, ensuring local and regional customers have access to browse bravely while helping organisations meet local data residency needs without compromising on security or performance.

In today’s modern workplace, the browser is where the majority of work happens. According to Gartner, by 2030, enterprise browsers will be the core platform for delivering workforce productivity and security software on managed and unmanaged devices for a seamless hybrid work experience.

Traditional internet browsers are vulnerable to a range of cyber threats, like phishing, account takeover attacks, malware infections and malicious extensions. This is a problem worsened by the widespread adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and generative AI (GenAI) applications, as well as the increased use of unmanaged devices at the workplace. While these can improve employee productivity, they also increase the attack surface and offer new entry points for cyber criminals.

“Unmanaged devices are often the weakest link in an organisation’s security posture, especially as organisations increasingly embrace a distributed workforce model. Many organisations have reported significant gaps in their ability to decrypt network traffic for security purposes; on average, 64% of web traffic is left encrypted, and is therefore unavailable for security,” said Anupam Upadhyaya, Vice President Product for Prisma SASE, Palo Alto Networks. “With our new cloud locations in the region, we’re bringing secure connectivity to these workplace devices — managed and unmanaged — helping ensure critical information stays protected while enabling organisations to improve their overall security posture in the face of modern cyber threats.”

“Organisations across India are embracing hybrid work models and accelerating their shift to the cloud to enhance productivity and agility. As businesses navigate this digital transformation, securing workloads and ensuring seamless user experiences have become top priorities.

With our expanded cloud presence in India, we are strengthening cybersecurity and compliance by meeting the country’s data residency requirements. Our commitment to providing secure, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions empowers our customers to confidently innovate while adhering to local regulations.” said Swapna Bapat, Vice President & Managing Director, India and SAARC, Palo Alto Networks.

