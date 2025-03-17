Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Tenable Research finds that DeepSeek R1 can be tricked into developing malware

Tenable Research finds that DeepSeek R1 can be tricked into developing malware

News
By Express Computer
Nick Miles, Staff Research Engineer, Tenable
0 5

When new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) emerge, cybercriminals inevitably look for ways to exploit its capabilities for malicious purposes. While most mainstream GenAI models have built-in safeguards to prevent misuse, Tenable Research has found that DeepSeek R1 can be tricked into generating malware, raising concerns about the security risks posed by AI-powered cybercrime.

To assess the potential threat, Tenable’s security researchers conducted an experiment, evaluating whether DeepSeek R1 could create malicious software under two scenarios: a keylogger and a simple ransomware sample.

At first, DeepSeek R1 refused to comply, as expected. However, using simple jailbreaking techniques, the researchers found that the AI’s safeguards were easily bypassed.

“Initially, DeepSeek rejected our request to generate a keylogger,” said Nick Miles, staff research engineer at Tenable. “But by reframing the request as an ‘educational exercise’ and applying common jailbreaking methods, we quickly overcame its restrictions.”

Once these guardrails were bypassed, DeepSeek was able to:
1) Generate a keylogger that encrypts logs and stores them discreetly on a device
2) Produce a ransomware executable capable of encrypting files

The bigger concern resulting from this research is that GenAI has the potential to scale cybercrime. While DeepSeek’s output still requires manual refinement to function effectively, it lowers the barrier for individuals with little to no coding experience to explore malware development. By generating foundational code and suggesting relevant techniques, AI models like DeepSeek could significantly accelerate the learning curve for novice cybercriminals.

“Tenable’s research highlights the urgent need for responsible AI development and stronger guardrails to prevent misuse. As AI capabilities evolve, organisations, policymakers, and security experts must work together to ensure that these powerful tools do not become enablers of cybercrime,” said Miles.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image