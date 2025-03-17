Salesforce and Ather Energy limited join hands to redefine customer and dealer experience

Salesforce announced its partnership with Ather Energy Limited, one of India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) manufacturers, to strengthen and expand dealership operations and elevate customer experiences. This strategic collaboration with Salesforce will bring together sales, support service, and dealer operations, improve operational efficiency, and provide an enhanced customer experience through a unified, AI-powered platform.

With growth on the horizon, Ather Energy is looking to drive seamless and agile business operations, providing a competitive advantage for its growing ecosystem of dealers in India. Ather Energy currently has 350 dealers across the country and will be looking to expand its footprint in the coming months. The first-of-its-kind Dealer Management Solution (DMS) built in collaboration with Salesforce, will be made available on the mobile app empowering dealers to make decisions on the go directly driving both customer satisfaction and business growth.

To support this exponential growth, Ather Energy has built ‘Ather Dealer Central’, a next-generation Dealer Management System (DMS) on the Salesforce Platform. This system integrates LMS (Lead Management System), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and DMS into a single, scalable platform.

Ravneet S. Phokela Chief Business Officer Ather Energy, said “At Ather, our approach to the dealer management system was to develop a solution that is agile, scalable, and truly customer-centric. Our collaboration with Salesforce and the implementation of ‘Ather Dealer Central’ – our new dealer management system, reimagines how EV dealerships operate and it represents our ambitious technological leap. Ather Dealer Central is a unified, intelligent platform that seamlessly connects every aspect of the dealer ecosystem, which will provide our dealer partners with unprecedented insights, mobility, and efficiency empowering them to deliver exceptional customer service. It is a strategic asset which we believe will shape the future of EV retail and customer engagement in India.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mankiran Chowhan, Vice President, Financial Services & Consumer Industries, Salesforce India, said “As India’s EV market matures, customer experience will be a key driver of business growth, with consumers seeking differentiated, seamless interactions while making eco-conscious choices. Our partnership with Ather Energy showcases how technology can redefine mobility, empowering businesses to deliver smarter, more connected experiences. By leveraging Salesforce’s solutions, Ather is setting a new benchmark for dealership management and customer engagement—creating a scalable ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and innovation in the industry.”

She further added, “As businesses scale, AI-driven innovations are becoming essential to enhancing customer interactions. With Salesforce’s Agentforce—an AI-powered digital labor solution—companies can deploy autonomous AI agents across functions, boosting efficiency, optimising operations, and redefining customer engagement.”

Salesforce Agentforce, a new layer on the Salesforce Platform, enables companies to build and deploy AI agents that can autonomously take action across any business function. Agentforce represents the next evolution of Salesforce‌ — ‌a platform where AI agents work alongside humans — a digital workforce that amplifies and augments human capabilities and delivers results with unrivaled speed.