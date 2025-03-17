BD Soft’s partnership with crossware to empower secure email signature solutions together across India.

BD Software Distribution Pvt. joins hands with Crossware to revolutionise EmailSignature Management Software. This collaboration empowers businesses with advanced email signature management, ensuring brand consistency and regulatory adherence. Crossware is a globally recognised email signature management solutions provider, enabling businesses to seamlessly create, manage, and customise email signatures. It ensures brand consistency, incorporates legal disclaimers, and facilitates targeted marketing campaigns through email. With a focus on compliance and professionalism, Crossware enhances corporate communication across all outbound Correspondence.



Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO, BD Soft, said, “The partnership between BD Soft and Crossware is a strategic step toward strengthening email security, ensuring brand consistency, and streamlining corporate communication. This collaboration empowers businesses with innovative solutions, combining advanced technology and compliance-focused features to enhance professionalism and protect against evolving cybersecurity threats.”

Adding to this, Troy Adams, Managing Director, Crossware, stated, “This strategic partnership with BD Soft is a significant collaboration to empower businesses with advanced email signature management solutions. This alliance leverages Crossware’s innovative technology and BD Soft’s expansive market presence, enabling organisations to maintain brand consistency, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance professional communication across all email platforms.”