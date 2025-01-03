Panasonic selects 12 startups as part of 2nd cohort of “PANASONIC IGNITION” Corporate Accelerator program

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified technology company, and Panasonic Corporation (PC) today announced the shortlist of 12 start-ups from over 163 entries received for the second edition of “Panasonic Ignition” challenge. Panasonic Ignition challenge is a corporate innovation accelerator programme, which was launched in association with Beyond Next Ventures, focuses on improving Indian consumer lifestyles through technology innovations in areas such as smart living technologies, personal health and wellness, sustainable living, energy efficiency, connected devices, lifestyle services, and personalized experiences. Panasonic aims to mentor, guide, and fund early to mid-stage startups that are creating innovative solutions in this field.

A total of over 163 startups applied for the program that was launched in October 2023 under the guidance of Mr. Kunio Gohara, the Chief Transformation Officer of Panasonic Corporation. After a robust evaluation process, 12 startups were shortlisted. These startups will participate in the ‘Panasonic Ignition’ cohort program over the next three months and be mentored by Panasonic, Beyond Next Ventures, Denstu, and Zinnov. Here, the selected startups will receive potential investment, access to various masterclasses, expert mentorship, and support around product strategy and growth that would assist them towards building innovative technologies and products that enhance people’s lifestyles in India. As part of this engagement, Panasonic will also roll out challenges for the startups and based on regular reviews. The final winner(s) will be announced in March 2025.

“We are thrilled with the response received for the second edition of the Panasonic Ignition programme, with a clear objective of improving Indian consumer lifestyles through technology innovations ” said Mr. Manish Misra, the Chief Innovation Officer, at Panasonic Life Solutions India. “This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering groundbreaking technologies and solutions that address the evolving needs of our consumers while contributing to a sustainable future.”

Tsuyoshi Ito, the CEO and Managing Partner of Beyond Next Ventures commented, “Over the last two months, we engaged in rigorous sourcing and screening activities to identify startups working on cutting-edge approaches to improve consumer lifestyles. With over a decade of experience investing in deep-tech startups, we recognize the importance of corporate partnerships to reach global scale. This cohort has many cutting-edge innovators solving for challenges in wellness, sustainability, and other areas. We are excited to partner with Panasonic to help the selected startups reach their full potential.”

Following is the list of the 12 promising startups:

1. Wellnesys (https://yogifi.co.in/) – provides smart yoga mat that combines traditional yoga with modern technology, using AI and patented sensor fabric.

2. Mave Health (https://www.mavehealth.com/) – provides wearable designed to improve brain health

3. Avantari (https://www.avantari.org/) – provides a wellness Smart Ring that supports both mindfulness and fitness

4. Euphotic Labs (https://www.letsnosh.io/) – develops a robo-chef appliance that effortlessly prepares personalized meals and global cuisines

5. Karban (https://karban.in/) – develops next-generation smart consumer appliances

6. Cityfurnish (https://cityfurnish.com/) – provides appliances on rental subscriptions

7. Petgully (https://www.petgully.com/) – provides AI-driven Smart Pet grooming and wellness solutions

8. Aliste Technologies (https://www.aliste.io/) – offers a suite of IoT-enabled Smart Control, Energy Mgmt for Small enterprises on a subscription model

9. Connected Cooking Solutions (https://www.nutrichef.io/) – provides AI-powered platform that helps dietitians deliver personalized nutrition management

10. RayIoT Solutions (https://www.rayiot.org/) – uses Wi-Fi-enabled devices to track health metrics like breathing rate, presence, fall detection, sleep, and mental health

11. Zenithzephyr Wellness (https://neosapien.xyz/) – provides AI-powered wearable device & companion app, acting as a “second brain”

12. UTC Digital (https://digi2l.co.in/) – offers platform that simplifies the hassle-free disposal of used appliances and enables trade-ins