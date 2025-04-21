ParamNetwork launches “ai/studio”: An enterprise-grade Agentic AI platform

ParamNetwork today announced the global launch of ⦃param⦄ ai/studio, an enterprise-grade platform that enables organisations to build, deploy, and manage sophisticated Agentic AI workflows with enterprise-level security, governance, and scalability. Developed in India with a focus on addressing the complex requirements of global enterprises, ai/studio offers a comprehensive solution for organisations seeking to integrate agentic AI into mission-critical business processes.

Enterprise-grade from foundation to implementation

Ai/studio was architected from first principles to meet the stringent demands of enterprise environments. Unlike platforms that originated in consumer applications and were later adapted for business use, ai/studio features a distributed architecture with built-in redundancy, enterprise-grade security controls, and comprehensive governance capabilities.

“Enterprise AI adoption requires more than just powerful algorithms, it demands reliability, explainability, and alignment with existing enterprise architecture,” says Vaideeswaran Sethuraman, Founder of ParamNetwork. “Our ai/studio addresses these needs through a composable system designed to integrate seamlessly with the tools, workflows, and compliance requirements that matter to large organisations.”

Technical differentiation through architecture

Ai/studio’s architecture is built on three powerful proprietary technologies:

– L⚡RAG (Lightning RAG): An advanced retrieval augmented generation engine that optimally processes structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data for faster and more accurate AI processing

– Quantum M=minds: A sophisticated low-code tool for building purely prompt-based workflows with pre-built agentic operators like textToSQL, pandasAIdf, and MCPClients

– MCP streams: A model-agnostic implementation of Model Context Protocol (MCP) that connects to various data streams, functioning as an enhanced integration layer that works with any LLM of the user’s choice, not limited to specific models

This integrated technology stack enables:

– Model flexibility: Support for any commercial or open-source LLM with streamlined deployment of specialised models for different business functions

– Enterprise data integration: Secure connectors to enterprise data sources with zero data duplication, maintaining governance while enhancing model performance

– Responsible AI controls: Comprehensive audit logs, bias detection, explanation capabilities, and human oversight mechanisms that satisfy regulatory and ethical requirements

– Deployment flexibility: Cloud-agnostic implementation with options for public cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), or air-gapped on-premises deployment to meet varying security and compliance needs

Resource optimisation for sustainable AI

Through intelligent workload distribution and context-aware compute allocation, ai/studio achieves significant efficiency improvements compared to conventional implementations. Internal benchmarks show 40-60% reduction in computational resources required for equivalent tasks, translating to substantial cost savings while maintaining performance standards expected in enterprise environments.

Validated by industry leaders

Ai/studio has been rigorously tested in production environments across multiple industries. Early adopters include Aditya Birla, 3Analytics



“Ai/studio will transform how we analyse operational data at UltraTech Cement. The platform’s ability to instantly connect patterns across structured and unstructured data sources helped us identify specific fuel quality variations impacting production efficiency across our plants. What’s most valuable is how it puts advanced analytics capabilities directly in the hands of our operations team, accelerating our decision-making and creating a culture of data-driven operations.” says Rahul Chopade, Head of Digital, UltraTech Cement.

“At 3Analytics, we believe that leveraging ParamNetwork’s ai/studio for Agentic AI deployment can help pharmaceutical and medical device companies reduce the time and cost associated with compliance obligations, which are typically resource-intensive. Similarly, we are on the brink of transforming clinical operations using the Agentic AI framework, aiming to accelerate time-to-market and lower the cost of clinical trials.” Says Dr. Gokul Dharani, CEO of 3Analytics, a silicon valley based startup.

Collaborative intelligence framework

Ai/studio operationalises a “collaborative intelligence” framework where AI systems and human experts work together in defined workflows. This approach ensures that AI enhances human capabilities rather than attempting to replace them, with clear delineation of responsibilities and intervention points for human oversight.

The platform serves as a comprehensive GenAI generation platform for ETL (Extract, Transform, Load), Business Intelligence, and data-driven automation, areas where enterprises need practical solutions rather than experimental AI capabilities. It includes purpose-built interfaces for different stakeholder roles; from business users and data scientists to compliance teams and executives, ensuring appropriate levels of control and visibility throughout the AI lifecycle.