Sophos Report: ‘Digital detritus’ leaving businesses vulnerable to attacks on network edge devices

Sophos has released its Annual Threat Report 2025: Cybercrime on Main Street, which sheds light on the biggest security threats small and medium-sized businesses faced in 2024. According to the report, the number one way attackers infiltrated networks was through network edge devices like firewalls, routers, and VPNs, accounting for the initial compromise in nearly 30% of cases.

“Over the past several years, attackers have aggressively targeted edge devices,” said Sean Gallagher, principal threat researcher at Sophos. “Compounding the issue is the increasing number of end-of-life (EOL) devices found in the wild – a problem Sophos calls digital detritus. Because these devices are exposed to the internet and often low on the patching priority list, they are a highly effective method for infiltrating networks.”

The report found that VPNs were the most frequent compromise point, accounting for over 25% of all incidents and 25% of ransomware and data exfiltration events. “Attackers don’t have to deploy custom malware anymore,” Gallagher explained. “Instead, they can exploit businesses’ systems, increasing their agility and hiding in the places security leaders aren’t looking.”

Other key findings from the Sophos report include: