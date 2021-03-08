Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Parental control apps for phones can breach kids’ rights

Parental control apps for phones can breach kids’ rights

News
By IANS
0 10
Read Article

The state human rights watchdog has recommended the state telecommunications regulator come up with measures to protect children’s rights from being violated by applications that allow parents to control their children’s mobile activities.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) has dismissed two teenage plaintiffs’ petitions filed respectively against several app development companies and the Korea Communications Commission (KCC).

They said private firms are not subject to the state watchdog’s investigation by law and that there also is a limitation in holding the government responsible for the human rights infringements.

The NHRCK, however, concluded that the apps could excessively restrict children’s basic rights, such as the right to privacy and informational self-determination.

It advised the KCC to inspect the apps and take measures to stop them from infringing on children’s rights, if needed, pointing out that the agency put in insufficient efforts as it regarded the matter as a mere conflict between parents and kids, reports Yonhap news agency.

According to the watchdog’s investigation, the apps not only filtered harmful content but also authorised parents to cap screen time, track down locations, check text messages of their kids and limit news or information related to sports and travel.

It said these functions allow parents to monitor children’s personal lives and limit certain communications activities by them.

“This can excessively restrict children’s fundamental rights, including the right to privacy and freedom of information, mandated under the Constitution and international human rights norms.”

On a developer’s claim that the parental right to educate their kids can justify certain restrictions on their rights, the NHRCK noted that children’s happiness and interest should be prioritised.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Standardize Your Network Performance
    Register Now
    close-image