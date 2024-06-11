PatSeer doubles down on information security with ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

PatSeer, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system (ISMS) in addition to its existing SOC 2 Type 2 certification, solidifying its commitment to the highest standards of data security.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification validates PatSeer’s systematic approach to managing information security risks while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance in its platform.

Acknowledging the critical role of trust and data privacy in Intellectual Property research, PatSeer’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification helps assure clients that it employs a comprehensive framework for data confidentiality, integrity, and availability by employing robust measures such as on-server data protection, secure data transfer with users, and continuous enhancements to counter evolving threats.

Further, PatSeer’s SOC 2 Type 2 certification verifies adherence to stringent security controls for availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy. It verifies that PatSeer’s systems and processes safeguard end-user data against unauthorised access, use, and disclosure.

“We have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards security lapses and the added ISO/IEC 27001 certification highlights our commitment to providing a safe and trusted patent research platform to our users”, said Manish Sinha, CTO of PatSeer. “We are pleased to reassure our clients that the PatSeer platform meets the most stringent security and privacy standards in the industry”.

The periodic third-party audits done for these certifications provide independent validation of PatSeer’s internal practices as its global customer base continues to grow.