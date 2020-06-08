Paytm appeals to the government to enable contactless food ordering at restaurants with ‘Scan to Order’

Read Article

India’s leading financial services platform Paytm is having talks with over 10 state governments to enable ‘Scan to Order’ contactless food ordering and payments across restaurants, coffee shops, take away establishments to ensure social distancing and promote safe dining. Having the Paytm ‘Scan to Order’ contactless QR code-based solution at eateries can help establishments regain the confidence of customers and encourage eating out while staying safe.

With the government further easing lockdown norms and opening malls, restaurants in non-contaminated zones, the company is having advanced discussions with multiple state governments urging them to make contactless QR based food ordering part of the standard operating procedure for opening food establishments.

Paytm’s ‘Scan to Order’ helps in maintaining social distancing and promotes safe dining & hygienic food ordering experience. The company has innovated a unique QR that will be displayed at these restaurants that users can scan from the Paytm app to browse the menu and place instant orders from their mobile phones. This food ordering experience supports each of the payment methods including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, and cards, as well as offers, live order updates on the Paytm app.

Paytm is offering ‘Scan to Order’ QR Code as a white label product to restaurants and food establishments so that they can use their logo, brand colour on the QR card, and it can be merged into their own brand pamphlets, hoardings, and signboards. The company is all set to launch Paytm ‘Scan to Order’ at 1 lakh plus outlets in the first phase of the rollout.

Nikhil Saigal, Vice President Paytm said, “We welcome the new MHA guidelines to open malls, restaurants in non-contaminated zones. We strongly believe that our contactless food ordering solution would not only help establishments get back to business but also save lives as the core idea of this innovative product is based on maintaining social distancing and dining out the smarter safer way. Over the next few days, we will urge all state governments to make contactless food ordering at all commercial establishments across the country.”

