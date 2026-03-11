PayU has announced a strategic partnership with CoRover.ai to enable AI-led agentic payments across 100+ Indian languages and dialects.

Through this collaboration, PayU’s secure and compliant payment infrastructure will be integrated with CoRover’s BharatGPT-powered conversational Agentic AI platform and commerce protocol, enabling multilingual, voice-first payment experiences at scale. The partnership aims to redefine digital payments for India’s rapidly growing base of conversational and voice-first internet users.

The collaboration represents one of the first partnerships between a sovereign large language model (LLM) provider and a payment aggregator to power AI-driven agentic payments. By combining trusted payment infrastructure with sovereign AI, the companies aim to unlock seamless commerce experiences for the next 500 million users in India who interact with technology primarily through voice and natural conversations.

One of the early use cases emerging from the partnership is the enablement of voice-based UPI payments on Afterlife, India’s first digital succession planning platform, powered by CoRover’s Voice AI. PayU also powers payments for CoRover AI’s recently launched platform Kanhaji.ai, an AI-driven devotional experience. Going forward, both companies plan to extend this collaboration to multiple agentic payment use cases across sectors including e-commerce, travel, OTT platforms, and BFSI.

The partnership will also explore the integration of innovations such as NPCI’s UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, enabling AI agents to initiate and complete transactions within conversational interfaces while maintaining high standards of trust, security, and compliance.

Commenting on the partnership, Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU said, “Trust and compliance are non-negotiable, especially when AI agents are handling payments. At PayU, we’ve built our reputation on delivering secure, reliable payment infrastructure at scale, processing billions in transaction value annually. We believe the next phase of digital payments will happen inside AI-led conversations, and India’s next 500 million users, who are voice-first and conversational, deserve the same security and reliability. Through our partnership with CoRover’s BharatGPT, we’re enabling scalable, compliant agentic payments for Digital Bharat.”

Ankush Sabharwal, CEO, CoRover.ai, added “Conversational Agentic AI is fundamentally transforming how people interact with technology. When AI agents can understand intent, complete tasks, and execute payments securely within a conversation, commerce becomes frictionless. By integrating PayU’s compliant payment ecosystem with CoRover’s sovereign AI model BharatGPT, we are creating a trusted AI-led payment experience that is voice-first, multilingual, and designed for the scale and diversity of India.”

Together, PayU and CoRover aim to build trust-first AI-led payment solutions that combine compliance, convenience, and conversational interfaces to support India’s next wave of digital adoption.