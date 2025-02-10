PayU partners with AdvantageClub.ai to transform loyalty points redemption ecosystem in India

PayU has announced a partnership with AdvantageClub.ai, a global AI-powered in the engagement, rewards, and well-being space, to re-define employee engagement, rewards & recognition, wellness solutions (OPD plans, annual health checkups, and wellness challenges), sales incentive automation, flexible benefits, surveys, moments that matter, and communities on a single platform. The integration of AdvantageClub.ai on PayU Checkout will enable AdvantageClub.ai users to seamlessly pay for their digital purchases using their rewards or wallet balance, creating a frictionless shopping experience.

With a user base of over 5.5 million users, a presence in over 100+ countries, 1000+ clients, and 10,000+ brand options, AdvantageClub.ai is renowned for its 95%+ reward redemption rate, making it a preferred choice for corporate rewards. This partnership expands the scope of PayU’s merchant partners to drive more customer retention, increase transaction volumes, and deliver superior value to their users. By combining PayU’s robust payment ecosystem with AdvantageClub.ai’s innovative loyalty platform, this collaboration will also transform customer engagement while unlocking growth opportunities for Indian businesses.

Key highlights of the partnership

Seamless rewards redemption: AdvantageClub.ai users can seamlessly redeem their loyalty points or wallet balances at checkout on PayU’s merchant platforms, enhancing ease and convenience for consumers

Boosting merchant engagement: Merchants gain access to AdvantageClub.ai’s loyalty ecosystem, enabling stronger customer retention and boosting overall transaction value



Scalable corporate rewards ecosystem: With 1,000+ corporate clients and a high reward redemption rate, AdvantageClub.ai empowers employees and corporates with unparalleled engagement solutions



Expanding reach: This partnership integrates a niche loyalty partner into PayU’s platform, further solidifying PayU’s leadership as one of India’s largest loyalty rewards program aggregators

Nikhil Mehta, Senior Vice President – Partnerships & Payments Strategy – PayU, said, “As one of India’s largest loyalty & rewards program aggregators, PayU is focused on expanding its loyalty & rewards partner portfolio to accelerate growth for every business. Our partnership with AdvantageClub.ai to integrate their solutions on PayU checkout will pave the way for the future of loyalty rewards redemption in the country. With such integrations, we continue to deliver innovative, value-driven solutions for our merchants and users alike, translating into better business growth and enhanced online shopping experiences.”

Sourabh Deorah, Co-founder and CEO of AdvantageClub.ai said, “Our collaboration with PayU, an industry-leading payment gateway, is a milestone in bridging the gap between corporate rewards and digital transactions. Together, we are simplifying rewards redemption at checkout, enhancing convenience for millions of users, and driving meaningful engagement for merchants. This synergy of innovation and impact is redefining the rewards experience, creating a win-win ecosystem for employees, corporates, and businesses globally.”