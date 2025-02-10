Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Encora expands enterprise business capabilities through a strategic acquisition from DMI

Encora expands enterprise business capabilities through a strategic acquisition from DMI

News
By Express Computer
0 8

Encora announced the acquisition of a business capabilities portfolio from DMI. This acquisition expands Encora’s ability to deliver agile and scalable digital transformation solutions in areas such as enterprise digital engineering, customer engagement, and commerce transformation while enabling DMI to concentrate on its core mission of providing measurable outcomes for Federal, State, Local, and Commercial Managed Service customers.

DMI’s expertise as a provider of application development and digital strategy to large global enterprises across Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Insurance, Retail & CPG, and Travel & Logistics, combined with Encora’s distributed global digital engineering capabilities in areas like Cloud, Data, and AI, create a unique opportunity together in the market.

“This acquisition will accelerate Encora’s commitment to delivering industry-specific Cloud, Data, and AI engineering services that empower enterprises to succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora. “By integrating this strategic portfolio acquisition, we’re enhancing our ability to address complex industry challenges and accelerate innovation across global markets.”

Both Encora and the portfolio from DMI share a deep commitment to workplace excellence, consistently earning recognition as top employers in their respective regions. Encora’s industry-leading Net Promoter Score of 82.4 and Great Place to Work certifications—spanning eight countries globally—mirror DMI’s culture of attracting and nurturing diverse global digital engineering talent and hyper focus on customer success.

This cultural alignment creates a strong foundation for driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions. The shared emphasis on people-first culture and delivery excellence ensures Encora will continue to foster environments where talent thrives and client relationships flourish.

The acquisition strengthens Encora’s position as a leader in digital engineering services, delivering strategic benefits for both Encora and the portfolio of transferring DMI customers:

  • Enhanced digital transformation capabilities that leverage both organisations’ proven expertise in cloud computing, data, AI, cybersecurity, and application modernisation through continuous innovation
  • Access to Encora’s global delivery capabilities across 17 countries, with 9,000 digital engineering, design, and domain experts, now expanded by 6 offices and 750 professionals joining through the acquisition
  • Expanded strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, Databricks, Salesforce, Commerce Tools, Oracle and others
  • Combined thought leadership in critical infrastructure sectors, bringing together deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technical capabilities

The acquisition was formally closed on the 4th of February, 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, 750 new professionals spanning 6 offices across the US, Canada, Argentina, UK, Spain, and India are now Encorians.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image