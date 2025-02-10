Syntel by Arvind unveils NEOS NexGen Lite

Syntel by Arvind Digitally launched NEOS NexGen Lite on 7th Feb with their Distributors and Partners, a next-generation hybrid IP PBX designed to revolutionise business telephony.

This version is a scaled-down version of their existing IP PBX Nexgen which they launched in 2023 which had 128 & 256 ports but because of more demand for 64 ports, they have taken this step without compromising on any features.

The R&D team of Syntel by Arvind has made this product for seamless integration with Analog, SIP, PRI, and GSM connectivity, NEOS NexGen Lite is engineered to meet the evolving communication needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Backed by a powerful 1 GHz processor and a robust Linux operating system, this innovation offers exceptional performance and reliability.

Key features of NEOS NexGen Lite:

High-capacity connectivity: Supports up to 64 IP extensions or IP KTS and 64 TDM ports in a single cabinet.

Advanced call control & routing: Includes multi-level auto attendant, IVR (8 channels), and advanced junction call distribution for seamless communication.

Enhanced conferencing capabilities: Features Meet Me Conferencing, Adhoc Conference, and concurrent TDM-IP calls (up to 20) for efficient collaboration.

Smart system management: Web-based interface, remote programming, and GUI-based system configuration for effortless control.

Superior call handling: Includes call forwarding, call transfer, least-cost routing, CLI-based routing, and smart callback for optimised operations.

Robust security & performance: Equipped with 4-channel voicemail (4-hour backup), system logs for maintenance, and voice guidance.

Seamless integration: Supports 3rd party SIP phones, making them adaptable to diverse enterprise telephony needs.

Why NEOS NexGen Lite?

Made in India – A homegrown innovation tailored for Indian businesses.

– A homegrown innovation tailored for Indian businesses. Value for money – High-performance capabilities at an affordable cost.

– High-performance capabilities at an affordable cost. Scalable & future-ready – Ideal for growing enterprises looking to streamline communication.

– Ideal for growing enterprises looking to streamline communication. Certified for safety & compliance – TEC & EMI-EMC certified for reliable operations.

“NEOS NexGen Lite is a game-changer for SMEs, offering enterprise-grade telephony solutions without complexity or high costs. Our focus is to deliver a high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective communication solution that businesses can rely on,” said Mr. Sandeep Kerulkar, COO-Syntel by Arvind during its one kind of digital launch where many distributors from across the country participated.