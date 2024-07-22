Pega launches intensive UAP internship program for aspiring engineering graduates

Pegasystems Inc announced the launch of the Pega University Academic Program (UAP) Internship Immersion Program. The program is focused on upskilling Certified Senior System Architects (CSSA) engineering graduates in India and enhancing their knowledge of advanced Pega software skills, tailoring specific programs for over 100 CSSA-certified students selected under Pega UAP.

The two-week program will immerse the participants in hands-on activities to hone their expertise in the latest Pega technologies. With a focus on decisioning, Pega GenAI™ Blueprint, and Pega GenAI™, participants will be equipped to contribute immediately to Pega client projects upon completion.

Recent advancements in AI are placing increasing demands on businesses to employ the required domain expertise from engineers. This has led to the need to fill a corporate-ready skill gap to ensure business efficiency and maintain customer credibility. Pega is addressing this skill gap through strategic collaborations with universities and technical colleges. The Pega UAP Internship Immersion Program streamlines the identification and certification of skilled Pega professionals by providing specialized courses designed explicitly for engineering graduates.

This program will be instrumental in helping Pega’s clients secure highly skilled professionals, streamlining their hiring and onboarding processes. Pega clients have liked their earlier associations with the Pega’s academic programs and are actively willing to participate in the new one, thereby endorsing the program even prior to its official launch. As part of the internship, students will also undergo a highly customized curriculum designed to sharpen their Pega skills, empowering them to contribute as invaluable resources to the Pega client community.

The program covers a comprehensive range of topics, from product-specific training to cutting-edge technology trends and best practices in the field, such as training in Pega GenAI Blueprint, empowering developers with the most sought-after AI skills.

To commemorate their accomplishments, participants of the Pega UAP Internship Immersion Program will receive digital certificates from Pegasystems, highlighting their readiness to contribute as invaluable resources to the Pega client community. These graduates will be well-positioned to seize a myriad of opportunities, from internships to full-time employment, thereby enriching the talent ecosystem within the industry.