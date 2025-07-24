Pegasystems partners with SmartBridge to power AI and automation talent in India, APAC and Middle East

Pegasystems announced a strategic talent development partnership with SmartBridge Educational Services Pvt. Ltd., a Hyderabad-based talent accelerator, equipping students with in-demand tech skills. The partnership is aimed at delivering Pega’s industry ready University Academic Program (UAP) that empowers students by unlocking their potential through hands-on access to cutting-edge technology. The partnership offerings will be implemented across India and emerging tech markets in Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Under this collaboration, SmartBridge will offer Pega’s industry-aligned credit courses and global certification tracks in low-code, AI, and digital automation to top-tier universities and engineering colleges in the regions. This will help Pega develop a robust pipeline of employees with desirable digital skills trained on real-world platforms for globally renowned companies with minimal onboarding time needed.

The initiative will offer 90-hours of Credit Courses (capstone and hands-on) along with 120-hours of Global Certification Course. With qualifications like Pega Certified System Architect & Senior System Architect, and Business Architect (PCSA, PCSSA, PCBA). The courses will facilitate a blended learning format with mentor-led sessions, mock interviews, and App Studio-based exercises.

The bespoke curated programs will be delivered under a self-funded model, ensuring accessibility while Pega offers discounted certification vouchers and world-class training material. Together, the partners are targeting institutions in East, West, and North India, with APAC and Middle East expansion on the horizon.

The program enhances academic innovation by aligning university curriculum with in-demand enterprise skills, thereby strengthening institutional branding and promoting greater curriculum relevance. This collaboration creates a high-impact skilling model that benefits students, educators, and employers across the digital ecosystem.

“This partnership is about moving from intent to impact at scale,” said Deepak Visweswaraiah, senior vice president and managing director, Pegasystems India. “Together with SmartBridge, we are building a distributed model to rapidly train and certify tech talent that industry can deploy from day one. This collaboration addresses the needs of a market where speed, scale, and skill are non-negotiable, and where there is a need to accelerate the workforce readiness and solving the digital talent crunch head-on”.

“We are excited to collaborate with Pegasystems to build a robust talent factory for the India market,” said Amarendar Katkam, chief executive officer, SmartBridge. “This partnership will enable thousands of students to graduate with globally recognised credentials and industry-ready skills.”