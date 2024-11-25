Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Percentage of enterprises paying ransoms remained low in Q3, Arete’s crimeware report reveals

Percentage of enterprises paying ransoms remained low in Q3, Arete’s crimeware report reveals

News
By Express Computer
eGovWatch, Government, cyber crime, cyber security, digital india, IRCTC, Gmail, Yahoo, gmail hack, yahoo hack, mail hack, cyber attack, mail.ru, russia, microsoft
0 7

Arete released its Q3 2024 Crimeware Report, highlighting key trends and notable shifts in the cyber threat landscape. Arete’s global teams gather data and insights from every aspect of the threat lifecycle, providing comprehensive visibility to inform analysis of the threat landscape. The report leverages data collected during Arete’s response to ransomware and extortion attacks during Q3 2024.  It explores the most observed threat groups, trends in ransom demands and payments, industries targeted by ransomware attacks, and the impact of law enforcement actions.

Key findings within the report: 

  • New ransomware groups continued to emerge throughout Q3, with some newcomers bearing similarities to Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) organisations that previously shut down their operations or reportedly sold their source code.
  • The percentage of companies and organisations paying ransoms remained low in Q3, but both initial demands and median payments increased.
  • In Q3, threat actors did not appear to intentionally target specific industries, unlike in Q2 when the Fog ransomware group regularly targeted organisations in the education sector.
  • Cybercriminals continued to leverage most of the same malware variants and legitimate tools observed in the first half of 2024, except Cobalt Strike, which was observed notably less in Q3.

“As threat actors evolve their tactics, Arete continues to monitor their activity, analyse trends, and leverage our threat intelligence to better respond to cyber threats,” said Geoff Brown, Arete’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Using this unique data, we are dedicated to protecting our clients, informing our partners, and contributing to the shared fight against cyber extortion. ” Brown added.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image