Perfios.ai Unveils its Gen AI Powered Intelligence Stack

Perfios.ai announced a significant leap in its AI-first strategy for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, launching its next-gen Gen AI Powered Intelligence Stack. This comprehensive blueprint is poised to revolutionize how financial institutions design, develop, and deploy end-to-end generative AI applications, driving unparalleled efficiency, speed, and scale.

The company simultaneously launched four key Gen AI reference architecture solutions: CompassTM (Gen AI Chatbot), Data Intelligence BridgeTM (Context-aware Digitisation and Orchestration platform), PrismTM (LLM Gateway), and Medical Insurance Claim Adjudication SolutionTM (Claims Intelligence), demonstrating the immediate and practical application of its new architecture.

The Gen AI stack promises to transform legacy-heavy financial operations by up to 3x with AI systems that learn, adapt, and deliver. Early internal implementations of these AI-first capabilities have already yielded remarkable results, with Perfios reporting an approximate 40% boost in productivity across its teams, signaling the transformational potential of this technology.

Backed by a specialised team of 30+ expert data scientists, supported by cross-functional ML engineering, product, and domain specialists, Perfios has embedded advanced machine learning, large language models (LLMs), and vision-language models (VLMs) across the stack, redefining digitisation intelligence, automating complex decisioning, enabling intricate journey building, and unlocking insights across every function.

“Imagine a single, intelligent partner at every desk, ready to respond, reason, and recommend. Whether it’s a risk analyst evaluating loan eligibility, a relationship manager trying to retain a high-value customer, or a trade finance officer reconciling mismatched artefacts, our Gen AI Stack equips every function with instant, unified intelligence. Flip to insurance, where a claim verifier can instantly validate cooling periods or an adjudicator can trace diagnosis timelines and flag fraud risks in real time. With our Gen AI Stack, we’re enabling decisive action and unlocking collective enterprise potential, one context-aware interaction at a time,” said Sumit Nigam, Chief Technology Officer, Perfios

Perfios’ Gen AI stack marks a defining shift from incremental automation to enterprise-wide intelligence. Designed to work within the complex contours of BFSI, it brings together domain-trained LLMs, Agentic AI, and human-in-the-loop to power every function, from onboarding, underwriting, and fraud prevention to insurance claims adjudication. Rather than simply layering AI onto existing processes, Perfios has reimagined these workflows from the ground up, embedding intelligence where decisions are made. The result is a seamless fusion of speed, accuracy, and scale, enabling financial institutions to evolve from reactive operations to proactive orchestration. Every product built on this stack acts as an intelligent AI partner, empowering enterprise functions like risk analysis, customer retention, trade finance, and claims, by delivering instant, unified insights and recommendations for unparalleled clarity and decisive action.

More details on the products: