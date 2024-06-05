Pioneering digital solutions for complex manufacturing: LTIMindtree’s strategic partnership with SAP

Express Computer

LTIMindtree, has expanded its partnership with SAP, a leading provider of enterprise application software, to deliver innovations for complex manufacturing industries. The collaboration aims to tackle the unique challenges of this sector, offering streamlined solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure seamless upgrades.

Today, manufacturers are building increasingly complex products, often tailored to their customers’ unique functional requirements, while competing in an increasingly fast-paced economic environment. The alliance focuses on utilizing SAP’s advanced technologies, including SAP BTP and SAP Business AI, integrated with GROW with SAP solution. These tools are designed to provide a foundation that simplifies upgrades, like moving to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, while also offering pre-built extensions for complex manufacturing processes.

Vineet Moroney, SVP and Global Head of Enterprise Applications, LTIMindtree emphasized the strategic nature of the partnership: “By focusing on simplifying core business processes and transforming with SAP BTP extensions and AI solutions, we are setting a new standard in the industry. Our extensive experience with complex manufacturing processes positions us uniquely to create purpose-built impactful solutions for our clients.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, Jan Gilg, President and Chief Product Officer, Cloud ERP, SAP stated, “LTIMindtree is one of our strategic SAP Cloud ERP partners who has a proven track of record in delivering customer-focused solutions globally. They bring the business process extension to SAP Cloud ERP with the depth of their business knowledge and experiences for our customers that drive complex engineer-to-order and project-driven manufacturing processes.”

